'She's Obviously Made a Political Calculation': John Bolton Disappointed in Nikki Haley's Endorsement of Donald Trump

“I noticed that in her remarks, at least as reported in the press, she said that she wanted to support a president who would back America’s allies and hold its enemies accountable, and that’s not Donald Trump,” Bolton argued.

"It’s not his record in office and I am very much afraid that would not be his performance if he did get a second term," he continued. "I don’t know what Nikki’s calculations are. I hope she’s not thinking of being his vice president because I think for Trump, the two questions that are most important in interviewing prospective vice presidents are, number one, 'Do you think the 2020 election was stolen?' and number two, 'If I asked you to do something akin to what I asked Mike Pence to do on January 6, would you do it?' and anybody who answers 'yes' to either one of those questions I think is disqualified to be vice president."

