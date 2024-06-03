OK Magazine
George Conway Slams Laura Loomer for 'Attacking' 18-Year-Old Daughter Claudia in the 'Most Vile Terms'

george conwa lajura loomer pp
Source: abc/mega
By:

Jun. 3 2024, Published 7:09 p.m. ET

George Conway jumped to his 18-year-old daughter Claudia's defense after conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer and other MAGA supporters attacked her on social media.

The back-and-forth began when her mother, Kellyanne Conway, wrote an update calling Donald Trump "resilient" and a "fighter" after he was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business documents.

george conway kimmel live abc
Source: abc

George Conway is a longtime critic of Donald Trump.

Claudia re-shared the post, quipping: "I think you forgot to add 'felon.'"

The far-right political activist took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pen several, lengthy rants about the 18-year-old's decision to sell adult photos on Playboy.com.

claudia conway
Source: @claudiamconway/Instagram

Claudia Conway is 18 years old.

"It’s wild to me that this spoiled brat has 2 millionaires as parents," Laura said on June 3. "One who worked for Trump, and the other who just donated $1 million to Joe Biden. And she is selling herself online for $5 a month."

In another post, she declared: "Keep talking s--- about Donald Trump, @claudiamconwayy. I’ll be here all day to remind you how worthless you are and how badly your parents failed at raising you."

lauraloomer
Source: mega

Laura Loomer is a far-right political activist and MAGA supporter.

George Conway
Following the social media bullying, George wrote a post of his own in which he admitted he had a rare personal request for his followers.

"Laura Loomer (whom Trump apparently wanted to hire), along with an online mob of other Trump/MAGA supporters, have been attacking @claudiamcomwayy in the most vile of terms, simply because she noted that Donald Trump is a convicted felon," he shared this week. "Please help me report these vile people, and please let these vile people know what you think."

claudia conway drags mom kellyanne donald trump resilient conviction
Source: mega

Kellyanne Conway also defended her daughter on social media.

Despite their political differences, Kellyanne — who previously worked for the Trump campaign — also defended her daughter.

On June 2, she described her as "beautiful, brilliant, loved, supported & forms her own opinions," adding that anyone who attacks her is just "jealous" and "wrong."

Source: OK!

However, Laura came out swinging against the ex-prez's former Senior Counselor in yet another scathing post.

"Kellyanne Conways thinks her daughter, who sells sexual images of herself online for $5 a month is 'brilliant.' Her daughter just called Donald Trump a 'convicted felon,'" the MAGA supporter wrote. "Why is Kellyanne getting paid over $20,000 a month by the RNC when she can’t even keep her own house in order? ... I truly believe that KellyAnne Conway has always been more trouble than she is actually worth. "

