George Conway Slams Laura Loomer for 'Attacking' 18-Year-Old Daughter Claudia in the 'Most Vile Terms'
George Conway jumped to his 18-year-old daughter Claudia's defense after conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer and other MAGA supporters attacked her on social media.
The back-and-forth began when her mother, Kellyanne Conway, wrote an update calling Donald Trump "resilient" and a "fighter" after he was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business documents.
Claudia re-shared the post, quipping: "I think you forgot to add 'felon.'"
The far-right political activist took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pen several, lengthy rants about the 18-year-old's decision to sell adult photos on Playboy.com.
"It’s wild to me that this spoiled brat has 2 millionaires as parents," Laura said on June 3. "One who worked for Trump, and the other who just donated $1 million to Joe Biden. And she is selling herself online for $5 a month."
In another post, she declared: "Keep talking s--- about Donald Trump, @claudiamconwayy. I’ll be here all day to remind you how worthless you are and how badly your parents failed at raising you."
Following the social media bullying, George wrote a post of his own in which he admitted he had a rare personal request for his followers.
"Laura Loomer (whom Trump apparently wanted to hire), along with an online mob of other Trump/MAGA supporters, have been attacking @claudiamcomwayy in the most vile of terms, simply because she noted that Donald Trump is a convicted felon," he shared this week. "Please help me report these vile people, and please let these vile people know what you think."
Despite their political differences, Kellyanne — who previously worked for the Trump campaign — also defended her daughter.
On June 2, she described her as "beautiful, brilliant, loved, supported & forms her own opinions," adding that anyone who attacks her is just "jealous" and "wrong."
However, Laura came out swinging against the ex-prez's former Senior Counselor in yet another scathing post.
"Kellyanne Conways thinks her daughter, who sells sexual images of herself online for $5 a month is 'brilliant.' Her daughter just called Donald Trump a 'convicted felon,'" the MAGA supporter wrote. "Why is Kellyanne getting paid over $20,000 a month by the RNC when she can’t even keep her own house in order? ... I truly believe that KellyAnne Conway has always been more trouble than she is actually worth. "