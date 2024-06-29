'Psychopath' Donald Trump Bashed for Being an 'Old' 'Dangerous' Felon After Spewing Nonsense About Electric Planes at Recent Rally: Watch
Joe Biden may be old, but Donald Trump may be crazy!
On Friday, June 28, the former president, 78, was slammed by social media users after a video went viral of the politician rambling on about electric planes.
“Biden is old. This dude is a dangerous psychopath,” the individual shared alongside the clip of Trump speaking at his Chesapeake, Va., rally on Friday, June 28.
“All they know is electric. They want electric planes. What happens if the sun isn't shining while you're up in the air?” the father-of-five stated in the footage.
“This man is a dangerous dictator who should be locked up. Not in the White House,” one person replied, while another added, “He is also old and a convicted felon.”
A third referenced the Thursday, June 27, presidential debate, writing, “Wow and they think he did so good last night lol,” while a fourth user shared, “The choice couldn't be clearer.”
As OK! previously reported, not only did Trump rant about electric transportation during his rally, he also warned his supporters of Hannibal Lector, inviting them to dinner.
The politician mentioned the fictional cannibalistic serial killer played by Anthony Hopkins in The Silence of the Lambs while discussing how he believes undocumented people are "coming from prisons and jails, mental institutions and insane asylums like Silence of the Lambs."
"The press always says, 'Why does he ramble about Silence of the Lambs?' The late, great Hannibal Lecter. He'd like to have you over for dinner. Did you ever? Don't do it. If he suggests, 'I'd like to have you for dinner,' don't go. But these are the people — these are the people that are coming into our country and they are coming in numbers that nobody can believe," he continued the strange remarks.
“Trump thinks Hannibal Lecter is actually a real person!” one person penned, while another agreed, “Yes, Donald Trump believes Hannibal Lecter, the fictional cannibalistic serial killer, is real...”
“He saw it on the TV machine so it must be real. His brain is just mushy oatmeal at this point,” a third said.
This was not the first time Trump has mentioned the film character, as during his Wildwood, N.J., rally on May 11, he began, “They’re emptying out their mental institutions into the United States, our beautiful country. And now the prison populations all over the world are down. They don’t want to report that the mental institution population is down because they’re taking people from insane asylums and from mental institutions. You know what the difference is, right? An insane asylum is a mental institution on steroids.”
“Silence of the Lambs. Has anyone ever seen The Silence of the Lambs?” he asked, “The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene? 'Excuse me. I’m about to have a friend for dinner,' as this poor doctor walked by. ‘I’m about to have a friend for dinner.’ But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations. The late, great Hannibal Lecter.”