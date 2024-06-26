'Absolutely Pathetic': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Doing Softball Interviews to Prep for His Debate With President Joe Biden

During a recent appearance on Fox News's Jesse Watters Primetime, Trump National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted the former president's debate preparation amidst media appearances.

Leavitt's remarks shed light on Trump's approach to the upcoming debate, which is scheduled to take place on CNN and be moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

"President Trump is continuing with his very busy schedule. Over the past week, he has given hours-long speeches to crowds of thousands in three different cities," Leavitt told Watters. "He’s met with policy advisers to talk about the issues that matter to Americans. He’s taken questions directly from Americans at a cheesesteak shop in Philly on Saturday afternoon."

"So he’s continuing to engage in hostile media interviews with the press over the next couple of days, like he always does," she continued. "Hosting private meetings, raising money and continuing with the campaign because he’s well-prepared, so he doesn’t need advisers to drill his talking points into his brain."