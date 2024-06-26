'Absolutely Pathetic': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Doing Softball Interviews to Prep for His Debate With President Joe Biden
Former President Donald Trump has been appearing on a number of conservative news networks to prepare for his one-on-one debate with President Joe Biden on Thursday, June 27.
During a recent appearance on Fox News's Jesse Watters Primetime, Trump National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt highlighted the former president's debate preparation amidst media appearances.
Leavitt's remarks shed light on Trump's approach to the upcoming debate, which is scheduled to take place on CNN and be moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.
"President Trump is continuing with his very busy schedule. Over the past week, he has given hours-long speeches to crowds of thousands in three different cities," Leavitt told Watters. "He’s met with policy advisers to talk about the issues that matter to Americans. He’s taken questions directly from Americans at a cheesesteak shop in Philly on Saturday afternoon."
"So he’s continuing to engage in hostile media interviews with the press over the next couple of days, like he always does," she continued. "Hosting private meetings, raising money and continuing with the campaign because he’s well-prepared, so he doesn’t need advisers to drill his talking points into his brain."
Despite Trump's press secretary claiming he's doing "hostile media interviews," around the same time as Leavitt's appearance on Fox News, the ex-prez was being interviewed on Newsmax by his own former campaign manager-turned-cable host, Corey Lewandowski, who gave him a number of softball questions targeting Biden.
Clips from both Leavitt's and Trump's respective sit-downs were shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several of the controversial politician's loudest critics took the opportunity to mock and ridicule the former president.
One user wrote, "Absolutely pathetic. Donald Trump is so trapped in his own bubble." Another person commented, "Trump going through the gauntlet of famously 'hostile' networks such as Fox News, Newsmax and OAN."
A third user penned, "The echo chamber is real. Trump believes his farts smell like roses because he only ever interacts with people to treat him like a god."
As OK! previously reported, in the days leading up to the highly anticipated debate, Trump has repeatedly suggested that President Biden may be under the influence of drugs when he takes the stage on Thursday, June 27.
"So, a little before debate time, he gets a shot in the a--," he alleged at a June rally. "I say he’ll come out all jacked up, right? ... I’m sure he’ll be prepared."