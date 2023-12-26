Donald Trump Reaches Agreement With Wife Melania to 'Step Up Top-Tier Diplomatic Appearances in 2024'

It looks like Melania Trump may be in the spotlight more next year, especially if her husband, Donald Trump, is president again.

"Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he’s reached an agreement with [wife] Melania [Trump] to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024," an insider told a news outlet after the former president, 77, scored a recent Supreme Court victory in his federal election subversion case.