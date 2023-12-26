Donald Trump Reaches Agreement With Wife Melania to 'Step Up Top-Tier Diplomatic Appearances in 2024'
It looks like Melania Trump may be in the spotlight more next year, especially if her husband, Donald Trump, is president again.
"Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he’s reached an agreement with [wife] Melania [Trump] to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024," an insider told a news outlet after the former president, 77, scored a recent Supreme Court victory in his federal election subversion case.
After the former model, 53, honored Rosalynn Carter alongside Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush at the event in late November, she is “feeling more sure of herself — as both her husband’s representative and her own position as a diplomatic figure after her positive reception at the Carter funeral," the source dished.
“Melania realizes it’s her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history … She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around," another source added of the former first lady, who also spoke recently at the National Archives in Washington, D.C.
Though Melania is rarely around her husband, an insider spilled that the two were in attendance at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach for a Patriot Awards ceremony.
“They were both in great moods,” the insider revealed. “Melania was going around greeting everyone.”
Now that Barron is 17 years old, Melania feels like she has more time to be in the political world.
“The immediate family including Melania is solidly behind the former president," one source said.
- Melania Trump Is 'Complicit' With Husband Donald, Reveals Former Advisor: 'She Is His Partner in Crime'
- Revealed: Why Melania 'Didn’t Join' Husband Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. for Months After Inauguration
- Melania Trump 'Beyond Humiliated' By Donald Trump's Indictment, Pair's Marriage Is At An 'All Time Low,' Source Says
However, according to Melania's former advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, she believes it's all an act.
"I do feel strongly that Melania Trump isn't going anywhere. I believe that Melania will stay by Donald's side. Throughout all of this, she is his partner in crime," she said in an interview with CNN about what her future looks like.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Unfortunately, people keep giving her this out, this reason to believe that Melania should be freed from Donald, but Melania is complicit," she continued. "Melania is, you know, side by side with the showmanship and she is exactly like Donald, just, unfortunately, in a skirt and high heels, and showing up today was just another way for her to have some camera time."
Page Six spoke to the source.