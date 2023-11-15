'Thin-Skinned' Donald Trump's Relationship With Late Sister Maryanne 'Cooled' After She Criticized His Presidency

"All he wants to do is appeal to his base. He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this," Maryanne reportedly said in the audio clip. "His god------ tweets and lying, oh my god ... The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy s---."

A source close to the Trump family claimed that after "thin-skinned Donald" heard the things she'd said about him, "he got bent out of shape and they cooled the relationship."