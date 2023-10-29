'The Toddler Has Been Given a Time Out!': Mary Trump Mocks Donald Trump's Dramatic Storm Out of Court
Mary Trump never fails to make fun of her infamous uncle Donald Trump!
On the Friday, October 27, episode of “The Dean Obeidallah Show,” the niece of the former president spoke with SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah about Donald’s recent storm out of court.
On Wednesday, October 25, the indicted 2024 presidential candidate abruptly exited court after multiple legal smackdowns by Judge Arthur Engoron, one of which included a $10,000 fine for violating his gag order again.
During the episode of the radio show, Mary took the time to bash the 77-year-old, whom she previously wrote her book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, about.
The conversation started with Dean asking: “And what I love is that he made Donald instantly testify. His lawyers couldn’t stop it! He goes you come up here, testify under oath, and he goes ‘I’m the trier of fact and I don’t believe you,’ which is layman’s speak for you’re a liar! And he fired him $10,000. Have you ever seen your uncle The Donald ever, this instantaneous accountability?”
Mary Trump replied gleefully, “No. As I said somewhere, it was as if for the first time in 77 years, the toddler had been given a time out! And as you know, he didn’t react particularly well to it.”
“No, the word stormed out. They say. I’m not sure why he stormed out because of Michael Cohen or he stormed out because of this kind of thing,” Dean added before Mary interjected with a laugh, “It was because of that. I think the quote is 'he stormed out in a huff!'”
After Trump left the courtroom he fumed at reporters, saying, "The witness just admitted that we won the trial. And the judge should end this trial immediately."
Dean continued: And I’m sure he yelled at his lawyers, Well, why didn’t you protect me? They couldn’t do anything. The judge says, come up here. So, I mean, do you think he goes back to that court much? I don’t know if he’s there today. Do you think he’s going to keep going back and risking this? I mean, he’s got to, on a personal human dynamic level, I imagine it’s got to be very painful to him. He’s actually been held accountable.”
“Yeah. You know, again, the, one reason he reacted so badly is because there have been very few, if any, circumstances in his entire life in which he didn’t have control of the room. So to have to sit there and take it must have been extremely painful. I’m guessing he regretted having shown up. I don’t know that he’s there today either. But what people need to understand is he doesn’t have to be. He showed, he showed up voluntarily. And remember, this is the only case he’s shown up for. He didn’t bother going to the E. Jean Carroll civil trial, I think, ever. So he’s putting himself in this position,” Mary added, referencing the sexual assault trial, where Donald was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation in May.
“I believe he was there at the beginning to control the spin. And over the last few days, he was there simply to stare down Michael Cohen, not recognizing. Maybe he’s starting to I don’t know, but not recognizing that he can’t intimidate people like Michael Cohen anymore. Although as our friend and fellow Nerd Avenger Jen Taub pointed out, he’s using Cohen as a proxy to intimidate other people. So that’s part of it,” she concluded.