'The Toddler Has Been Given a Time Out!': Mary Trump Mocks Donald Trump's Dramatic Storm Out of Court

On Wednesday, October 25, the indicted 2024 presidential candidate abruptly exited court after multiple legal smackdowns by Judge Arthur Engoron, one of which included a $10,000 fine for violating his gag order again.

During the episode of the radio show, Mary took the time to bash the 77-year-old, whom she previously wrote her book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, about.