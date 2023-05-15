Donald Trump Slams Ron DeSantis as a 'Rank Amateur' Who Will 'Lose MAGA Votes Forever' With Rumored Presidential Campaign

"I think the media has said he’s doing a terrible job and he doesn’t know what he’s doing," Trump told an outlet. "You know, the media has not been friendly to him. They’re saying that he’s a rank amateur. And you know, he started off fine, but then he hasn’t done very well. You look at the polls."

The embattled businessman has seemingly harbored a grudge against the 44-year-old for allegedly planning to run against him after Trump endorsed him for governor back in 2018, often insisting that DeSantis would have lost without his help.

"He’s very disloyal. He was a dead man walking," he added. "He was dead, dead as a doornail. And I revived him."