'World-Class Piece of S---' Donald Trump Ridiculed Over 'Insulting' Remarks After Rambling About Coal Miners: Watch
Donald Trump offended some American citizens while delivering a speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner on Tuesday, April 8.
After signing executive orders to benefit the country's coal industry in front of a group of miners, the president of the United States boasted about his decision while firing shots at his 2016 presidential election rival Hillary Clinton, claiming she tried to encourage miners to try other careers.
"One thing I learned about the coal miners is that’s what they want to do," Trump declared. "You could give them a penthouse on Fifth Avenue and a different kind of a job and they’d be unhappy. They want to mine coal, that’s what they love to do."
"Beautiful guys," he said. "I didn’t want to have any arm wrestling contests with any of them, I can tell you that. They’re good strong guys. That’s what they want to do. They love to dig coal. That's what they want to do."
Continuing to ramble, the POTUS insisted: "They don't want to do gidgets [sic] and widgets and wadgets [sic]. They don't want to build cell phones with their big strong hands."
Critics were quick to clap back at Trump, 78, after his remarks went viral on social media.
"This is normally the time when the nurse at the assisted living facility reminds the person to stop talking and finish his mashed potatoes," former Republican-turned-Democrat and frequent political commentator Ron Filipkowski snubbed via X (formerly named Twitter), as another MAGA hater accused the controversial commander-in-chief of "taking the world backward."
"How absolutely insulting. He doesn't think somebody relegated to manual labor is capable of doing something lightly technical. He's a world-class piece of s--- who thinks people would rather get black lung disease and die a miserable death than work in a clean room. Pure trash," an upset individual clapped back, while someone else asked: "WTF is he talking about??"
A fifth social media user ridiculed: "Doubtful they all love to dig coal, [which has] nothing to do whether they want to make cell phones. Coal mining is dangerous [and] can be deadly [because it causes] serious health issues. Doubtful Trump cares about that."
Trump's word salad rants have been a subject of mockery for years, though a focus on his rambling has increased in the months since he started his second term as president back in January.
One day prior to his attendance at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner, Trump met with members of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 2024 world championship team at the White House, where appeared to stumble over his words while taking the podium in front of the MLB players.
"When you ran out the healthy arms, you ran out of really healthy— they had great arms but they ran out. It’s called sports. It’s called baseball in particular and pitchers I guess you could say, really particular," he confusingly said, prompting mockery online, with many trolls claiming the president likely knows nothing about the MLB.