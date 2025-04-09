'World-Class Piece of S---' Donald Trump Ridiculed Over 'Insulting' Remarks After Rambling About Coal Miners: Watch

"One thing I learned about the coal miners is that’s what they want to do," Trump declared. "You could give them a penthouse on Fifth Avenue and a different kind of a job and they’d be unhappy. They want to mine coal, that’s what they love to do."

"Beautiful guys," he said. "I didn’t want to have any arm wrestling contests with any of them, I can tell you that. They’re good strong guys. That’s what they want to do. They love to dig coal. That's what they want to do."