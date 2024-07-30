Donald Trump Ridiculed for Saying Wife Melania Either 'Likes Me or Loves Me' After Assassination Attempt: 'Her Nightmare Was Almost Over'
Donald Trump was asked how his wife, Melania Trump, felt after he almost was shot to death at his Pennsylvania rally on July 13 — and his answer surprised people.
"What was Melania's reaction, I hope you don't mind me asking, I know this is very personal, when she learned about what happened on that field in Butler?" Laura Ingraham asked the former president in an interview that aired on Monday, July 29.
"She was watching … she was watching live, it was all over the place, it was on television, it was on your network, but it was all over the place and she was watching," the 78-year-old explained. "And I asked her that, I mean I wasn't there, I was on the ground — when the world started to, when you could talk to people and said, 'So what was your feeling,' and she was ah, she can't really even talk about it..."
Donald continued: "Which is OK, because that means she likes me or she loves me. Let's say if she could talk about it freely, that would be, I'm not so sure which is better but ah, she either likes or loves me, that's nice."
People then weighed in on their unconventional relationship. One person wrote, "Donald Trump had to pay extra for Melania to be worried and scared for him after he got the cut on his ear," while another said, "Her nightmare was almost over. Of course she's pissed."
A third person stated, "This is a weird marriage. She likes me because I was shot? Weirdest," while a fourth person quipped: "When you hire a sniper and realize you are going to have to do the job yourself…"
As OK! previously reported, Donald was shot by Thomas Matthew Crooks, who later died on the scene, but the businessman fortunately came out with barely any injuries.
After the incident, the former first lady, 54, spoke out on social media.
"When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change," she said in her statement, calling what took place a "heinous" act. "I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband."
"Let us not forget that differing opinions, policy, and political games are inferior to love. Our personal, structural, and life commitment — until death — is at serious risk. Political concepts are simple when compared to us, human beings," Melania added.
Since then, Donald has said how grateful he is to be alive.
“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” the ex-president, 78, told The New York Post on Sunday, July 14.
“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump added.