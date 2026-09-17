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Donald Trump Roasted by Comedians After Saying He's 'Quite Impressed With His Intelligence': 'I Don't Even Think He Can Beat Wordle'

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump bragged about his 'intelligence' at a campaign rally.

Sept. 17 2026, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

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Speaking at a campaign rally at the Gastonia Municipal Airport in North Carolina on September 16, President Donald Trump praised his own mental prowess while recounting a story about establishing a "Warrior Dividend" for military troops.

"So it came out to my desk, 'Sir, we can give $1,775.' I looked at the number, and I said, 'Wait a minute, for $1 more, it's $1,776,' which is pretty good. I was quite impressed with my intelligence. I’m a high-IQ person, after all,” he said.

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Source: @Acyn/x

Donald Trump called himself 'a high IQ person,' at the rally.

Trump told the audience that officials originally proposed a $1,775 payout for military members. He boasted about adding a single dollar to the total to match the year of America's founding (1776), claiming "everyone" told him reaching that exact number would be impossible.

The self-congratulatory comment went viral, drawing swift mockery from political critics on social media who pointed out that adding one dollar to a number is basic arithmetic rather than a sign of "extreme intelligence.”

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Donald Trump Often Boasts About His Abilities

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously referred to himself as a 'stable genius.'

The 80-year-old POTUS has a long history of publicly defending his mental acuity, often calling himself a "stable genius," pointing to perfect scores on alleged dementia screening tests as proof of a high IQ, and recently saying the U.S. needs a "high IQ president" to oversee the rise of artificial intelligence.

Late-night comedians seized on the moment immediately, with hosts using Trump's "high IQ" and "American intelligence" claims as a massive comedy pile-on.

Jimmy Fallon led the charge on The Tonight Show, linking the rally remarks to Truth Social posts where Trump insisted his "High IQ" is the only "guardrail" America needs.

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Comedians Poke Fun at the POTUS' Comment

Jimmy Fallon,Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Fallon joked Donald Trump isn't even smart enough to bear Wordle.

Fallon joked, "We’re relying on Trump to beat AI? I don’t even think Trump can beat Wordle."

He mocked Trump's ongoing obsession with acing basic medical cognitive screenings. Launching into an impression, he added: “Trump was like, ‘I’d like to see ChatGPT pick out a zebra on a cognitive test. I don’t think so, buddy.’”

Riffing on the president's habit of renaming things, Fallon quipped, "Trump’s handling it, which means he’s gonna change the name from 'Artificial Intelligence' to 'American Intelligence.'"

Jimmy Kimmel,Donald Trump,Stephen Colbert
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert also poked fun at Donald Trump's declaration.

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert unified their message, focusing on the sheer irony of Trump using basic arithmetic as definitive proof of extreme human intelligence.

Kimmel joked that geniuses typically don't spend their time explaining to a crowd how smart they are.

At the same time, Colbert targeted the math, joking that the bar for a "high IQ" had officially been lowered to the level of a second-grade math worksheet.

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