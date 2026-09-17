Donald Trump Roasted by Comedians After Saying He's 'Quite Impressed With His Intelligence': 'I Don't Even Think He Can Beat Wordle'

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Speaking at a campaign rally at the Gastonia Municipal Airport in North Carolina on September 16, President Donald Trump praised his own mental prowess while recounting a story about establishing a "Warrior Dividend" for military troops. "So it came out to my desk, 'Sir, we can give $1,775.' I looked at the number, and I said, 'Wait a minute, for $1 more, it's $1,776,' which is pretty good. I was quite impressed with my intelligence. I’m a high-IQ person, after all,” he said.

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Trump: I’m quite impressed with my intelligence. I’m a high IQ person. pic.twitter.com/s8P82u7nBS — Acyn (@Acyn) September 17, 2026 Source: @Acyn/x Donald Trump called himself 'a high IQ person,' at the rally.

Trump told the audience that officials originally proposed a $1,775 payout for military members. He boasted about adding a single dollar to the total to match the year of America's founding (1776), claiming "everyone" told him reaching that exact number would be impossible. The self-congratulatory comment went viral, drawing swift mockery from political critics on social media who pointed out that adding one dollar to a number is basic arithmetic rather than a sign of "extreme intelligence.”

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Donald Trump Often Boasts About His Abilities

Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously referred to himself as a 'stable genius.'

The 80-year-old POTUS has a long history of publicly defending his mental acuity, often calling himself a "stable genius," pointing to perfect scores on alleged dementia screening tests as proof of a high IQ, and recently saying the U.S. needs a "high IQ president" to oversee the rise of artificial intelligence. Late-night comedians seized on the moment immediately, with hosts using Trump's "high IQ" and "American intelligence" claims as a massive comedy pile-on. Jimmy Fallon led the charge on The Tonight Show, linking the rally remarks to Truth Social posts where Trump insisted his "High IQ" is the only "guardrail" America needs.

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Comedians Poke Fun at the POTUS' Comment

Source: MEGA Jimmy Fallon joked Donald Trump isn't even smart enough to bear Wordle.

Fallon joked, "We’re relying on Trump to beat AI? I don’t even think Trump can beat Wordle." He mocked Trump's ongoing obsession with acing basic medical cognitive screenings. Launching into an impression, he added: “Trump was like, ‘I’d like to see ChatGPT pick out a zebra on a cognitive test. I don’t think so, buddy.’” Riffing on the president's habit of renaming things, Fallon quipped, "Trump’s handling it, which means he’s gonna change the name from 'Artificial Intelligence' to 'American Intelligence.'"

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert also poked fun at Donald Trump's declaration.