'He Looks Like He Has Shoe Polish All Over His Face': Donald Trump Slammed for Going Crazy on the Bronzer at Detroit Event
Did Donald Trump look in the mirror before he went on stage?
On Thursday, October 10, the former president, 78, was slammed on X, formerly known as Twitter, after a photo of his overly bronzed face went viral.
In the image, Trump’s skin looked noticeably darker as he stood at the podium during the Detroit event.
Users were quick to mock the father-of-five, who is running against rival Kamala Harris in hopes of winning his second term.
“Trump went with the bronzer shade Deep Copper today. It’s crunch time. Got to get the serious game face on,” one person penned, while another added, “Wow, Donald Trump really globed [sic] on the orange war paint today!”
A third joked, “I think that bronzer color is called ‘Necrotic Natural.’ It's a mortician’s favorite,” as a fourth individual echoed, “He now looks like a person that passed away and was prepared for the funeral.”
Someone else wondered how the billionaire doesn’t have a “professional do his makeup,” as one more user said, “I can’t stop laughing right now. It’s bad. He looks like he has shoe polish all over his face lol. Whoever did that to him must secretly hate him.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump’s bad bronzer was not the only embarrassing part of his appearance in Detroit, as the politician was accused of passing gas onstage.
Trump critics claimed they could hear the offensive noises in multiple videos from the event.
One troll quipped, "This speech did not pass the smell test," and a second added, "The flies tormenting him at every rally make much more sense."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
A third penned, "Trump was ranting about politics, paused to fart loudly, and then resumed his rant!!! He truly reminds me of an elderly man at a HOA board meeting in Florida."
One more critic came after his old age, noting, "Just like my Grandpa used to do after he ate too much at Thanksgiving."
One final hater resurfaced the rumor that Trump soiled himself when he was on reality TV.
"People who worked on The Apprentice with him say this has been a problem for him for YEARS," they wrote.
This is not the first time Trump's alleged flatulence has been caught on audio, as in April, Ben Meiselas, co-founder of MeidasTouch, claimed, "Donald Trump is actually farting in the courtroom" during his hush money trial.
The reporter spilled that it was "very stinky around him" at the time.
"I’m hearing it from actual credible people that as he’s kind of falling asleep," Meiselas continued. "He’s actually passing gas and that his lawyers are really struggling with the smell."
One of Trump’s major critics George Conway responded to Meiselas’ upload by noting, "Not that anyone should do anything with this information — but flatulent and fraudulent do rhyme."