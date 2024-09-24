Donald Trump Repeats Refuted Rumors 'Venezuelan Gangs Are Taking Over Real Estate' in Colorado
Donald Trump repeated the false rumors that gang members from Venezuela had supposedly taken control of an apartment complex in Aurora, Co., while speaking at a campaign stop in Georgia on Tuesday, September 24.
During his speech, the 78-year-old ex-prez criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for reportedly allowing "record numbers of people" into the country from "all over the world."
"They’re now creating criminal havoc throughout the country. Aurora, Colorado, you saw that, where Venezuela gangs are taking over real estate, they become real estate developers," he told the audience.
"They’re taking over real estate and they have weapons that even our military has said, who’s giving them these weapons? But Aurora is a mess. The governor’s a mess," he continued. "You know, the governor is a Democrat and he’s a radical left Democrat. And he’s not too popular right now because they’re going to take over a lot more than Aurora."
"They’re going to go through Colorado, take over the whole d--- state by the time they finish, unless I become president, [then] they won’t last long," he added.
The rumors of the alleged takeover were first sparked after a video of alleged gang members at an apartment building in Aurora made rounds on the Internet. The city's mayor, Mike Coffman, told Fox News last month that several buildings "have fallen" to gang members who he insisted were then taking rent from the residents.
However, shortly after his statement, interim Aurora police chief Heather Morris confirmed there was no evidence that was happening.
"I'm not saying that there's not gang members that don't live in this community," she explained at the time. "But what we're learning out here is that gang members have not taken over this complex."
Coffman, who previously served as a Republican congressman, later admitted he's "not sure where the truth is in all of this" regarding the gang activity.
This is far from the first time Trump has spread false or unverified rumors at campaign events. As OK! previously reported, at the September 10 presidential debate, he claimed immigrants in Springfield, Oh., were "eating the dogs, the people that came in, they’re eating the cats."
ABC News anchor David Muir, who helping moderate the debate, then confirmed that a city official from Springfield said there'd been "no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community."