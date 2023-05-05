Tucker Carlson Panics That Donald Trump Will 'Blame' Fox News If He 'Loses' 2020 Election in Leaked Text Messages

Surfaced text messages from around the time of the 2020 presidential election revealed a panicked private conversation between Fox personalities Tucker Carlson and Bret Baier in which Carlson worried Donald Trump would "blame" the network if he lost.

Fox News had previously become one of the first outlets to report that Joe Biden won Arizona by a mere 0.3% — a decision that frustrated many of the network's conservative viewers who believed they should have waited to announce the win until it was more certain.