'Big Failure': Donald Trump Slammed After 'Begging' for Money From MAGA Supporters Despite Billionaire Status
Donald Trump faced backlash yet again after releasing a campaign video asking for donations from supporters, despite insinuating they already had plenty of money.
"Whatever you can do to help us out with the fundraising, that would be great," Trump, 78, said in a video shared to X. "Whatever it is, but only if you have it."
"If you don't have it, don't stretch. Just relax. Because we're doing really well," he continued. "We're leading in the polls by a lot. We're leading with about everything, including the money."
As the video made its rounds online, critics in the comments section mocked the embattled former POTUS — who was estimated to be worth a whopping $7.5 billion in March 2024, according to Forbes.
One user replied, "No you’re not or else you wouldn’t be standing there begging for it! You’re BROKE!! Kamala [Harris] raised almost $600 million in the last month! She’s going to kick your a-- and you know it!"
A second person penned, "Yeah he doesn’t need any money but he thought he’d beg anyway." Another added, "It has always been a scam and a grift," and a third dubbed Trump "a big failure."
- Donald Trump Hints at Skipping 'ABC Fake News' Debate With Kamala Harris After Bragging About High Poll Numbers
- 'Nervous' Donald Trump 'Struggling' With How to 'Combat' VP Kamala Harris, Reveals Kaitlan Collins: 'He Does Not' Want to Debate Her
- 'The Laziest President America Has Ever Had': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Golfing Instead of Campaigning as 2024 Election Looms
Trump may be asking his supporters for donations at the moment, but as OK! previously reported, he was once one of the people donating to Harris' prior political campaigns.
The controversial businessman donated $6,000 to Harris between 2011 and 2013 — $5,000 was pledged in 2011 when she first ran for attorney general, and he gave her campaign another $1,000 in 2013.
His oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, also donated $2,000 to Harris in 2014, according to fact-checking reports.
During his 2016 campaign for the White House, Trump admitted to donating to "everybody" in past years, including most of the people that he was running against in that election.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"One of them said, 'No, I don’t think you’ve contributed to me.' They found out I did," he continued. "I’ve given to Democrats. I’ve given to Hillary [Clinton]. I’ve given to everybody, because that was my job. I’ve got to give to them because when I want something I get it. When I call, they kiss my a--. It’s true."