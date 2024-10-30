Donald Trump Slammed for Only Being Able to 'Lift Weights' for About a Week Before Realizing He 'Didn't Like It'
Former President Donald Trump was ridiculed for claiming he could only lift weights for about a week before having to stop.
The Republican nominee has been ridiculed for his questionable health and dietary choices over the years, choosing to eat McDonald's and well-done steaks over healthier options.
During a recent campaign stop in Delaware County, Penn., Trump was asked about what workouts he does, and instead of answering the question, he decided to talk about the time he tried to lift.
He told the crowd: "I used to lift weights for about a week. It's true. I realized I didn't want to do it. I realized I don't like it."
Trump's comment opened the floodgates to criticism and ridicule from several social media critics who pointed out how "weak" the former president is.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip from Trump's campaign stop and wrote: "You can tell how traumatized he is by having to do any form of work out for once in his life."
Another person commented: "The only weights this baboon is familiar with is McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese."
A third user joked: "A fat old blob who has never exercised and cakes his face with makeup is who MAGA likes to pretend is 'tough' and the 'peak' of male masculinity ... Oh, to live in a fantasy world with no regard of the consequences."
Vice President Kamala Harris released a detailed health report earlier this month.
In it, White House physician Joshua R. Simmons, who identified himself in the statement as Harris’ primary care physician for the past three and a half years, claimed Harris is “a healthy 59-year-old female” who is “up to date on all preventive care recommendations,” as well as “in excellent health” and possesses "the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the presidency."
Trump has yet to release any official medical report, claiming he plans to release his medical records following a recent examination.
On November 20, 2023, Trump shared a health update on his Truth Social account, signed by Dr. Bruce Aronwald, who has been Trump’s personal physician since 2021.
In the update, Dr. Aronwald claimed, “President Trump’s overall health is excellent.” He noted that Trump’s routine physical and cognitive exams showed results well within normal limits, and his cognitive functions were described as “exceptional.”