Donald Trump Demands 'Guaranteed Immunity' for Presidents While Bizarrely Citing Pedophile Priests and 'Bad Apple' Cops

donald trump demands guaranteed immunity presidents cites church copspp
By:

Jan. 22 2024, Published 3:34 p.m. ET

Donald Trump yet again preached the need for total presidential immunity by referencing "bad apple" cops and pedophile priests in a bizarre rant at a rally in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Sunday, January 21.

The 77-year-old is currently facing 91 felony counts and a number of civil suits as he continues to campaign for the presidency in the upcoming 2024 election.

Donald Trump is fighting for the Supreme Court to grand full immunity to presidents.

"Many presidents leave and there are things you can go after. And frankly, to be honest, that’s one of the reasons the Supreme Court is looking now at immunity," he told the crowd. "You have to have guaranteed immunity for a president. Otherwise the president’s not going to be able to function. They’re not going to move."

"Harry Truman would not have done Hiroshima and Nagasaki, probably ended the war," he alleged. "Probably. I think so. But he wouldn’t have done it. So many things wouldn’t be done."

"Barack Obama shot missiles during his term, shot missiles into an area, killed a lot of people, they missed," he added. "I mean, does that mean you indict him when he gets out of office?"

The 77-year-old compared the presidency to the police force and the church.

"But, you know, you have to allow a president to do his job. They’ll make decisions. And, you know, it’s like the police," Trump continued. "So you have a rogue cop. You know what a rogue cop is? Very seldom. But you have bad people. You have people no matter where, no matter what. In the church, you have some people that aren’t so good, right? But you have peop— a rogue cop or a bad apple or whatever."

"And what they do is they make it so that you catch— so that it can’t happen, and therefore everyone else is allowed to commit crimes, murders like at levels that we’ve never seen before," he said.

Trump claimed the POTUS would never feel 'free to do anything' for the country without immunity.

The controversial politician declared that a president without immunity would "never" be "free to do anything" due to fear of the opposing party attempting to indict them after they leave office.

"And you can’t let that happen. You can’t," he insisted. "You take away all of the power of the presidency. It’ll be a different country. So hopefully the decision will be a correct one."

Trump is facing 91 felony counts across four indictments.

This isn't the first time Trump has claimed the answer to the country's problems is to grant presidents full immunity.

As OK! previously reported, the embattled ex-prez posted a similar message on his Truth Social platform earlier this month, noting that while there will always be the occasional bad person who takes advantage of their power, "sometimes, you just have to live with 'great but slightly imperfect.'"

