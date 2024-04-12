'Profoundly Strange-Looking': Donald Trump's Fake Tan and Hairline Mocked by Lawrence O'Donnell Ahead of Stormy Daniels Hush Money Trial
MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell openly mocked Donald Trump's appearance in a scathing rant, days before the embattled politician is set to be back in court.
The jury selection for Trump's hush money trial is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 15. The ex-prez is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a payment made to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.
"Now, we normally don’t allow Donald Trump to occupy your full television screen during this program, but for this one time, as you consider yourself sitting there on Monday in the position of a juror looking at him, let’s look at what they will actually see without hearing a word from Donald Trump," O'Donnell said. "And for that we’re going to go back to full screen so you can take in what this man actually looks like."
The news anchor shared a still image from a campaign video and described the 77-year-old's face as being "partially covered in some form of homemade bronzer" he called "mud brown" before joking that Trump "always forgets the ears" when applying the fake tan.
O'Donnell said the businessman's mismatched bronzed appearance made him look like a "horror movie character" and claimed it was "not a face you want to present to a criminal jury."
He also quipped the people in court would be "fighting the urge to sneak a peek at that profoundly strange-looking man."
- 'Highly Medicated or Suffering From Dementia': Donald Trump Glitches, Claims He's Being Prosecuted by Letitia Jones in Bizarre Video
- Donald Trump Employee Who Made Loving Video Montage of Melania Trump Might Be Fired, Claims Former Aide
- 'He's Not Afraid': Jeanine Pirro and Jessica Tarlov Clash Over Donald Trump's Attempts to Delay Stormy Daniels Hush Money Trial
"So with Donald Trump unable to testify in his own defense, the only thing he brings to his defense is that silent, discolored face," he continued. "A face that lies to you without Donald Trump saying a word."
"A face that claims to be a color of brown that is betrayed by his 77-year-old pink ears," he noted. "A face that is topped by hair that is lying to you about exactly where Donald Trump’s hairline might actually be."
As OK! previously reported, grand jury voted to indict Trump for allegedly falsifying business documents in March 2023 after he shelled out $130,000 to the adult film star to keep her from publicly speaking about a sexual encounter they allegedly had in 2006.
The politician was married to current wife Melania at the time of the alleged fling.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The former POTUS pleaded not guilty and has since repeatedly insisted the charges against him are nothing more than a plot by the Biden administration to interfere with the 2024 presidential election.
Despite multiple attempts from the Trump team to delay the court proceedings, the Manhattan trial will begin on April 15.