'Profoundly Strange-Looking': Donald Trump's Fake Tan and Hairline Mocked by Lawrence O'Donnell Ahead of Stormy Daniels Hush Money Trial

"Now, we normally don’t allow Donald Trump to occupy your full television screen during this program, but for this one time, as you consider yourself sitting there on Monday in the position of a juror looking at him, let’s look at what they will actually see without hearing a word from Donald Trump," O'Donnell said. "And for that we’re going to go back to full screen so you can take in what this man actually looks like."

The news anchor shared a still image from a campaign video and described the 77-year-old's face as being "partially covered in some form of homemade bronzer" he called "mud brown" before joking that Trump "always forgets the ears" when applying the fake tan.