Donald Trump's Slurred Speech During Heatwave Sparks Concerns Ahead of President's 80th Birthday
May 21 2026, Published 4:17 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump slurred his words on Wednesday, May 20, both while delivering the commencement address to U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduates in New London, Conn., and when he spoke with reporters before flying to the event.
Before boarding Air Force One, the 79-year-old POTUS briefly spoke with reporters at the White House.
Still, it was his subsequent 90°F heatwave graduation speech that triggered widespread viral attention and renewed health concerns.
While discussing efforts to rebuild the military, the 79-year-old president stumbled over the word "strength," pronouncing it as "national slengtheses" or "schlengch.”
Trump — whose 80th birthday is next month — quickly regained his footing to add, "Our morale is back. We are a confident country again."
Political opponents, including former rivals, utilized clips of the stumble on social media to question his cognitive stamina and age.
White House Pushes Back After Speech Concerns
Journalist John Aravosis posted a clip of Trump rambling on about “rigged voting in California” from the tarmac, saying, “Blasphemy aside, the slurred speech is really something else. Keep in mind that Trump’s doctor said he does not wear dentures. So why are we not talking about the slurred speech of our president?”
White House spokespeople pushed back against the observations. They stated that the almost-80-year-old remains exceptionally sharp, energetic and highly accessible, dismissing the online backlash as baseless conspiracy theories.
The incident has amplified focus on his physical fitness just ahead of his overdue, scheduled annual presidential medical exam on May 26.
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Donald Trump's Health Is a 'Clear and Present Danger'
At the commencement address, the president’s “puffier than usual” hands showed severe bruising under caked-on layers of cover-up.
A medical group, consisting of 36 psychiatrists, physicians, and mental health experts, declared that Trump’s behavioral patterns pose a "clear and present danger" to national and global security, specifically pointing to his unchecked control over nuclear weapons.
Rather than providing an official clinical diagnosis, they highlighted documented public behaviors as evidence of his decline, including: Disorganized, rambling, and tangential speech patterns with constant factual confusion. They also cited the POTUS’ erratic strategic reversals and reckless threats of violence, as well as his recent tendency to fall asleep in public.
Trump Aides Urged to Invoke 25th Amendment
The group called for administration officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to intervene, urging that the 25th Amendment be invoked to remove the president from office.
In January, Dr. Bruce Davidson, a board-certified internal medicine and pulmonary physician from Washington State University, published an opinion piece in The Daily Beast suggesting that Trump exhibits physical markers consistent with a left-sided brain stroke from 2025.
Observers noted visible hand bruising, daytime sleepiness (nodding off at events), a slight mouth or facial droop during a September 2025 Pentagon ceremony, and instances of foot-shuffling or gripping handrails with his left hand despite being right-handed.