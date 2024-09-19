or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Supporters Claim They Were Struck With Mysterious Eye Injuries After Attending Arizona Rally: 'It Kept Getting Worse'

Photo of Donald Trump

Donald Trump held a rally in Tucson, Ariz., on September 12.

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

Several MAGA supporters were left with painful eye injuries after sitting on stage behind Donald Trump at his Tucson, Ariz., rally at Ronstadt Music Hall on September 12.

Mayra Rodriguez said as soon as she "stepped outside" her eyes were "burning." The irritation became so severe that, instead of making the full 90 minute drive back home, she chose to go to the emergency room.

donald trump supporters eye injury
Source: MEGA

At least three rally attendees said they suffered severe eye irritation after the rally.

The Trump supporter told a news outlet that the triage nurse asked her, "Are you sure you didn’t get sprayed with something? Your symptoms look like you got sprayed with something."

She recalled telling her that she couldn't "see anything" other than a "bright light" when she opened her eyes. She also told the nurse it "hurts a lot" and she had to put a cold cloth on her eyes to ease the pain.

donald trump supporters eye injuries arizona rally
Source: MEGA

The symptoms included watering eyes, pain and a runny nose.

Two other attendees seated near Rodriguez, a brother and sister who chose not to reveal their names to the outlet, said they also experienced the strange eye injury following the campaign event.

"It kept getting worse and worse," the sister explained. "My eyes were watering a lot, my nose started running, then I started feeling my face get really flushed and my neck felt like it was on fire and it just progressed from there."

donald trump supporters eye injuries arizona rally
Source: MEGA

One attendee described the pain as 'unbearable.'

Donald Trump

Her brother also complained of an "unbearable" pain "focused on my eyes."

"I couldn’t handle it," he added.

Medical staff were unable to diagnose Rodriguez's mysterious eye irritation. It is unclear if the brother and sister sought out medical attention.

donald trump supporters eye injuries arizona rally
Source: MEGA

Linda Ronstadt slammed Donald Trump before his September 12 rally.

As OK! previously reported, singer Linda Ronstadt spoke out against Trump's decision to hold this rally at a rented hall named after her earlier this month.

"It saddens me to see the former President bring his hate show to Tucson, a town with deep Mexican-American roots and a joyful, tolerant spirit," she wrote via Facebook on September 11, before calling out his "toxic politics" and his "hatred of women, immigrants and people of color."

Source: OK!
"There is no forgiving or forgetting the heartbreak he caused," she continued. "Trump first ran for President warning about rapists coming in from Mexico. I’m worried about keeping the rapist out of the White House."

KVOA reported on the rally attendees' injuries.

    OK! Logo

