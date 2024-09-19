Donald Trump Supporters Claim They Were Struck With Mysterious Eye Injuries After Attending Arizona Rally: 'It Kept Getting Worse'
Several MAGA supporters were left with painful eye injuries after sitting on stage behind Donald Trump at his Tucson, Ariz., rally at Ronstadt Music Hall on September 12.
Mayra Rodriguez said as soon as she "stepped outside" her eyes were "burning." The irritation became so severe that, instead of making the full 90 minute drive back home, she chose to go to the emergency room.
The Trump supporter told a news outlet that the triage nurse asked her, "Are you sure you didn’t get sprayed with something? Your symptoms look like you got sprayed with something."
She recalled telling her that she couldn't "see anything" other than a "bright light" when she opened her eyes. She also told the nurse it "hurts a lot" and she had to put a cold cloth on her eyes to ease the pain.
Two other attendees seated near Rodriguez, a brother and sister who chose not to reveal their names to the outlet, said they also experienced the strange eye injury following the campaign event.
"It kept getting worse and worse," the sister explained. "My eyes were watering a lot, my nose started running, then I started feeling my face get really flushed and my neck felt like it was on fire and it just progressed from there."
Her brother also complained of an "unbearable" pain "focused on my eyes."
"I couldn’t handle it," he added.
Medical staff were unable to diagnose Rodriguez's mysterious eye irritation. It is unclear if the brother and sister sought out medical attention.
As OK! previously reported, singer Linda Ronstadt spoke out against Trump's decision to hold this rally at a rented hall named after her earlier this month.
"It saddens me to see the former President bring his hate show to Tucson, a town with deep Mexican-American roots and a joyful, tolerant spirit," she wrote via Facebook on September 11, before calling out his "toxic politics" and his "hatred of women, immigrants and people of color."
"There is no forgiving or forgetting the heartbreak he caused," she continued. "Trump first ran for President warning about rapists coming in from Mexico. I’m worried about keeping the rapist out of the White House."
