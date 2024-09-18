Donald Trump Rally: Reports of Explosives Found Near Long Island Campaign Stop Shot Down by Local Authorities

In Uniondale, New York, on Wednesday, September 18, Trump was about to hit the stage at a campaign event in the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum when false rumors circulated about explosives being found near the rally site.

Nassau County Police swiftly addressed the issue, stating there was "no validity" to these reports.

The unconfirmed claims wrongly suggested that an explosive device was discovered during security checks at the venue. However, a police spokesman clarified the reports were baseless and first arose due to a misunderstanding involving an individual training a bomb detection dog near the site.