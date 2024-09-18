or
Donald Trump Rally: Reports of Explosives Found Near Long Island Campaign Stop Shot Down by Local Authorities

Photo of former President Donald Trump
Nassau County Police swiftly addressed the Donald Trump bomb threat, stating there was 'no validity' to these reports.

Sept. 18 2024, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Reports of a potential bomb threat at former President Donald Trump's New York rally have been shot down by local police after a thorough investigation of the area.

donald trump rally explosives found long island campaign stop
Donald Trump is prepared to speak at Uniondale, New York.

In Uniondale, New York, on Wednesday, September 18, Trump was about to hit the stage at a campaign event in the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum when false rumors circulated about explosives being found near the rally site.

Nassau County Police swiftly addressed the issue, stating there was "no validity" to these reports.

The unconfirmed claims wrongly suggested that an explosive device was discovered during security checks at the venue. However, a police spokesman clarified the reports were baseless and first arose due to a misunderstanding involving an individual training a bomb detection dog near the site.

donald trump rally explosives found long island campaign stop
An individual training a bomb detection dog reported the presence of explosives.

According to the police statement, the person with the bomb dog falsely reported the presence of explosives.

As a result, law enforcement authorities took the individual into custody for questioning. Despite the initial panic caused by the rumors, the police swiftly acted to ensure the safety and security of the area.

The false reports coincided with heightened security measures following two recent attempts on Trump's life.

donald trump rally explosives found long island campaign stop
Trump has survived two assassination attempts.

Law enforcement is prepared for counter-demonstrations near the Nassau Coliseum rally.

Nassau County resident Mimi Pierre Johnson told local news outlets of Trump coming to her area, "You are not only retraumatizing this community that's going through a lot in Haiti right now, but then you come to a place where you know there's a lot of us and you just think we are going to be quiet, and that's why it's so important for us to speak up now."

donald trump rally explosives found long island campaign stop
Trump was shot at during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In July, during a campaign rally in Butler, Penn., the former president was shot at by would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, who fired eight rounds from an AR-15 style rifle during the former president's rally.

Trump survived being shot at and was escorted away by the Secret Service with an injury to his right ear.

Crooks ended up killing one rallygoer and critically injured two others before a counter-sniper shot and killed him.

Two months after the first assassination attempt, another potential threat was averted when a suspect was apprehended for setting up a sniper's nest near Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Ryan Wesley Routh was spotted allegedly hiding with a rifle in shrubbery at Trump International Golf Club.

Routh fled the scene and was later captured in Martin County.

The FBI is currently investigating the incident as an attempted assassination.

