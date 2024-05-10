Donald Trump Was 'Very Upset' When Stormy Daniels' Story Was Released, Ex-Aide Testifies

Madeleine Westerhout, the former Trump White House director of Oval Office operations, testified about a conversation she had with former President Trump regarding the Daniels story.

Westerhout revealed that her boss was significantly upset by the situation, indicating that he was aware of the potential impact on his family. Despite not explicitly stating his concerns, Westerhout could sense the discomfort surrounding the issue.

Trump attorney Susan Necheles asked Westerhout, "Did you have a conversation with President Trump about that?"

The former aide said "yes" while describing his reaction and the situation as a whole as "very unpleasant."