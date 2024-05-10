Donald Trump Was 'Very Upset' When Stormy Daniels' Story Was Released, Ex-Aide Testifies
One of Donald Trump's former White House aides testified in court on Friday, May 10, describing how "upset" the New York businessman got when the Stormy Daniels story first came out.
Madeleine Westerhout, the former Trump White House director of Oval Office operations, testified about a conversation she had with former President Trump regarding the Daniels story.
Westerhout revealed that her boss was significantly upset by the situation, indicating that he was aware of the potential impact on his family. Despite not explicitly stating his concerns, Westerhout could sense the discomfort surrounding the issue.
Trump attorney Susan Necheles asked Westerhout, "Did you have a conversation with President Trump about that?"
The former aide said "yes" while describing his reaction and the situation as a whole as "very unpleasant."
Two weeks into the Manhattan hush money criminal trial, several witnesses have taken the stand for cross-examination.
Daniels herself went into great detail about their alleged affair, telling the court how when she spanked the New York businessman, he allegedly told her, "You remind me of my daughter," referring to Ivanka Trump. The adult film star claimed it was because she was "blonde and beautiful and people underestimate her as well."
According to outlets, as the witness spoke, the New York businessman was "looking straight ahead with a scowl on his face." But he wasn't the only one unhappy with all the details being aired in a Manhattan courtroom.
Judge Juan Merchan allegedly looked "unusually angry" at the admonished prosecutors, telling them, "The degree of detail that we are going into here is just unnecessary."
Additionally, witnesses including Daniel Dixon and Jenny Tomalin provided valuable information on call logs and communication records related to key figures like former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg.
These records, presented through custodial witnesses, aimed to establish connections and patterns of communication that could be crucial in understanding the context of the case.
The significance of such data in corroborating testimonies and evidence was emphasized throughout the trial.
Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to the hush money payments his former lawyer Michael Cohen made to Daniels.
Trump has denied any criminal wrongdoing and has called the trial a political "witch hunt" orchestrated by the Democrats to help President Joe Biden win the 2024 presidential election.
Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, who is spearheading the case, positioned the testimonies to build a compelling narrative around Trump's accountability and involvement in the events under scrutiny.
By leveraging witness testimonies and data records, the prosecution sought to establish a clear chain of events and decision-making processes within the Trump organization.