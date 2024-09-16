Eric Trump Claims the U.S. Would Be the 'Laughingstock of the Entire World' If Dad Donald Was 'Executed' in Assassination Attempt
Eric Trump is concerned the reputation of the United States could take a hit following the second alleged attempt on his father's life.
Despite confirming Donald Trump, 78, was in "okay spirits," during an appearance on the Monday, September 16, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, Eric, 40, expressed fears that the shootings would not stop.
"I'm sick and tired of seeing people trying to take lives. It's the second time in five weeks that this has been allowed to happen," he told host Megyn Kelly, referring to the first Trump assassination attempt in Butler, Penn., on July 13.
"Yesterday was ultimately a success. They got the guy ahead of time. They found out where he was, and they saved somebody from utter catastrophe," he continued. "But this has to stop. This has to stop. We can't allow people with AR-15s, with AK-47s within 300 yards of the president."
The former first son claimed his father had been fortunate to escape both situations alive, but "it's only so many times you get lucky."
"I just want everybody to understand they are trying to kill him, Megyn. They are trying to kill him," he added. "And it's one of the things that drives me crazy when you see Kamala [Harris] on the debate stage, ‘This man's a threat to democracy.’ There’s only one person that they’re going after and they after him viciously, and they've gone after him in every single way."
- 'Always the Victims': Eric Trump Mocked After Claiming Lara and Tiffany Trump's Social Media Accounts Were Hacked With Cryptocurrency Scams
- Late Queen Elizabeth Thought Donald Trump Was 'Very Rude' and Questioned His Marriage to Melania Trump
- Eric Trump Labels Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as 'Spoiled Apples' Within the Royal Family: 'On an Island of Their Own'
Eric then referenced his dad's rampant legal battles, claiming that he's seen "every single trick" in the book thrown at his family over the last few years.
"They laughed at us first, then they tried to take him down, then they tried to impeach him, then they went after him," he said. "They tried to do everything. And the only thing that was left for them to do was to literally kill him."
The son of the embattled ex-president said they "better start getting serious" or the U.S. would be in danger of looking like a "third world country."
"We probably already do to tell you the truth, but we'd look like a third world country if the leading candidate, the former president United States, the leading candidate, likely the 47th president the United States gets executed in Palm Beach, Florida," he repeated. "We'd be the laughingstock of the entire world."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Secret Service spotted what appeared to be a rifle poking out of the tree line near the former POTUS' West Palm Beach golf course on Sunday, September 15. Shots were fired by the Secret Service, but the suspect briefly got away.
Later that day, Ryan Routh, 58, was arrested on suspicion of orchestrating an assassination attempt on politician.
His arraignment is scheduled for September 30.