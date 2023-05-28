Donald Trump Trashed! Ruby Wax Claims She's 'Not His Type': 'I Have a Brain'
Ruby Wax dissed Donald Trump's taste in women!
The comedian recalled her 1996 interview with the former president. While the 76-year-old is well known for his flirtations with young women, Wax claimed he never made a pass at her when they met.
She explained, "I'm not his type. I have a brain," at the Hay festival in Wales.
Wax then mentioned how the interview was in the ex-commander-in-chief's private jet, where she laughed when he told her he wanted to run for president one day.
"He said, 'Land the plane,' because he found me obnoxious – I found him obnoxious," she noted. "He reminded me of my dad, he ... he had those killer eyes."
As OK! previously reported, former columnist E. Jean Carroll, who Trump made a pass at and allegedly sexually assaulted, has slammed the father-of-five with another lawsuit after he was recently ordered to pay her $5 million.
The writer is now suing Trump for comments made during his nationally broadcasted town hall this month. The May 22 court filing shared that Carroll is seeking "very substantial" monetary damages for the politician's relentless name-calling and his insistence that she is a liar.
While Trump was found liable in a court of law for sexually abusing Carroll, he still insists that the woman is a "whack job."
After the court shared their verdict, the Republican claimed he had "absolutely no idea" who the journalist was, calling the allegations "fake" and a "made-up story."
"Trump's defamatory statements post-verdict show the depth of his malice toward Carroll since it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will, or spite," her recent court filing said.
"This conduct supports a very substantial punitive damages award in Carroll's favor both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further defamation, and to deter others from doing the same," it continued. "Trump also insulted Carroll's character and downplayed his sexual abuse of her by asking 'what kind of woman meets someone' and then 'within minutes' plays 'hanky-panky in a dressing room.'"
The paperwork also indicted that the CNN Town Hall had 3 million viewers with many "applauding" and "laughing along" while Trump slandered Carroll.