OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Trashed! Ruby Wax Claims She's 'Not His Type': 'I Have a Brain'

ok split taylor
Source: mega
By:

May 28 2023, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ruby Wax dissed Donald Trump's taste in women!

The comedian recalled her 1996 interview with the former president. While the 76-year-old is well known for his flirtations with young women, Wax claimed he never made a pass at her when they met.

Article continues below advertisement
don t
Source: mega

She explained, "I'm not his type. I have a brain," at the Hay festival in Wales.

Wax then mentioned how the interview was in the ex-commander-in-chief's private jet, where she laughed when he told her he wanted to run for president one day.

Article continues below advertisement

"He said, 'Land the plane,' because he found me obnoxious – I found him obnoxious," she noted. "He reminded me of my dad, he ... he had those killer eyes."

As OK! previously reported, former columnist E. Jean Carroll, who Trump made a pass at and allegedly sexually assaulted, has slammed the father-of-five with another lawsuit after he was recently ordered to pay her $5 million.

donald trump
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

The writer is now suing Trump for comments made during his nationally broadcasted town hall this month. The May 22 court filing shared that Carroll is seeking "very substantial" monetary damages for the politician's relentless name-calling and his insistence that she is a liar.

While Trump was found liable in a court of law for sexually abusing Carroll, he still insists that the woman is a "whack job."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

After the court shared their verdict, the Republican claimed he had "absolutely no idea" who the journalist was, calling the allegations "fake" and a "made-up story."

"Trump's defamatory statements post-verdict show the depth of his malice toward Carroll since it is hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will, or spite," her recent court filing said.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: mega

"This conduct supports a very substantial punitive damages award in Carroll's favor both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further defamation, and to deter others from doing the same," it continued. "Trump also insulted Carroll's character and downplayed his sexual abuse of her by asking 'what kind of woman meets someone' and then 'within minutes' plays 'hanky-panky in a dressing room.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

The paperwork also indicted that the CNN Town Hall had 3 million viewers with many "applauding" and "laughing along" while Trump slandered Carroll.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.