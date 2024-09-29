Donald Trump Trolled Over His 'Small Head' as He Tosses Chicken Nuggets Into a Crowd at Alabama Game — Watch
Donald Trump's recent outing in Alabama sparked endless discussion.
In a video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Republican candidate, 78, was seen throwing boxes of chicken nuggets into a crowd at an Alabama sports game. Despite the weird move, it was Trump's head and hair that got everyone talking.
"Trump making Secret Service guard him as he tosses boxes of chicken fingers at people during the Alabama game," the Patriot Take captioned the bizarre video.
"Why does his head look so small? Lmao," one person questioned about the right-wing politician.
"Ahh that magnificent mane of his! Sooo handsome!" a second user sarcastically penned alongside an emoji of someone getting sick.
"Even the combover is failing…" a third pointed out about Trump's hair while another added, "The combover is looking a little rough."
Other people couldn't get over how weird the whole scenario was. "Where does he think he is? At the circus, and he is throwing peanuts to the elephants…" an additional user wrote.
"NOT a crowd to see Trump - they are there for the game. Trump is trying to create the illusion that he is relevant and can still attract crowds," someone noted.
The strange occurrence comes after Trump recently went off on his opponent Kamala Harris and called her "mentally impaired" as the 2024 election draws closer. “Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way. She was born that way," he ranted at his Prairie Du Chen, Wis. Rally on Saturday, September 28.
Luckily, the current Vice President, 59, knows how to hit Trump where it hurts. "You will see during the course of his rallies, he talks about fictional characters like Hannibal Lecter," she pointed out during the September 10 debate about his rallies. "He will talk about windmills causing cancer!"
"And what you will also notice is that people start leaving his rallies early out of exhaustion and boredom," she added. "And I will tell you, the one thing you will not hear him talk about is you. You will not hear him talk about your needs, your dreams and your desires. And I’ll tell you, I believe you deserve a president who actually puts you first. And I pledge to you that I will."
The businessman tried to clap back adding, “The people that do go, she’s busing them in and paying them to be there and then showing them in a different light. So she can’t talk about that. People don’t leave my rallies. We have the biggest rallies, the most incredible rallies in the history of policy."