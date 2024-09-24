Donald Trump Claims He 'Sleeps' Next to His 'All-Time Favorite' Chart in Awkward Moment at Georgia Rally
Donald Trump declared his love for the immigration chart that he claims "saved his life" while speaking at a Georgia rally on Tuesday, September 24.
"I have a chart that's my all-time favorite! I love tha— is it around? .... is it around?" he asked as he turned around and wandered off toward the back of the stage before pausing and pretending to hug the air.
When he returned to the podium, he added, "I love it! I sleep with that chart every night. I kiss it. I love it, because that chart saved my life."
Trump was referring to the chat of immigration statistics that he turned his head to look at just as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired at him during a Pennsylvania rally on July 13.
"If I didn’t look to the right, I wouldn’t be here with you today, I guarantee you that," he told his supporters. "My two [adult] sons are great shooters and they said, ‘Dad, from 130 yards, a bad shooter couldn’t miss with that gun.'"
Crooks was killed by Secret Service within seconds of firing bullets into the crowd.
During the event, the former president also spoke about the second alleged attempt on his life that occurred on September 15, while he was playing a round of golf at his West Palm Beach course.
"This guy [the agent] was no games, and he was walking down the middle of that fairway, and he’s looking over and what does he see? He sees a rifle, just a small part of a very big weapon, and you see the barrel coming out of very heavy shrubbery," he said. "I’m telling you, that’s — God was watching there too, because you needed somebody really sharp."
Trump later claimed he was targeted because assassins only "go after consequential presidents."
"We are consequential. We’re going to be even more consequential because we’re going to do things that nobody has ever been able to do in this country," he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Ryan Wesley Routh, the second would-be assassin who targeted Trump, was arrested on September 15. He was charged with with possession of a firearm while a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
His arraignment is scheduled for September 30.