Donald Trump Declares November 5th 'Christian Visibility Day' in Latest Bid for Votes in 2024 Election
Donald Trump is declaring new holidays as Election Day approaches.
The embattled ex-prez took to Truth Social late on Sunday night, April 7, to dub November 5th, 2024, as "Christian Visibility Day."
"November 5th will be the most important day in the history of our nation," he wrote in one update. "Maga 2024!"
In a follow-up post, he called the date "Christian Visibility Day" and encouraged supporters to "go out and register" and "vote" to "make America great again."
This declaration may have come partially in response to the Transgender Day of Visibility on Sunday, March 31, which coincidentally landed on the same day as Easter this year. The topic made rounds on social media with many questioning why the LGBTQ+-centric day was specifically being observed at the same time as Easter. Many inferred it had been done purposely to detract from the religious holiday.
However, Transgender Day of Visibility has been observed on March 31 since it was founded in 2009, while the date of Easter changes yearly. It is determined by the first Sunday after the full moon on or following the spring equinox. This means Easter may land on any Sunday between the end of March and the end of April.
- 'Inappropriate' Donald Trump Blasted for Holding Up 'Playboy' Magazine During Golf Tournament in Front of Children: Watch
- 'Tired' Donald Trump Accused of 'Hiding' His 'Bum Leg' as He 'Dances' at LIV Golf Tournament: Watch
- Donald Trump Claims President Joe Biden 'Soiled' Himself in the Oval Office During Baseless, Wild Rant
This comes as Trump continues to make wild declarations about his political rival President Joe Biden.
At a fundraising event hosted by billionaire financier John Paulson in Palm Beach, Fla., on Saturday, April 6, an attendee claimed the controversial politician insisted Biden had literally "soiled" the Resolute Desk — which had been originally gifted to the U.S. by Queen Victoria in 1880 — in the Oval Office.
Trump also recently alleged Biden was "under the influence" during his State of the Union address.
"I don't know what he's using, but that was not ... hey, he was higher than a kite, and by the way, it was the worst address I've ever seen," he said at the time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite his many attacks on Biden, Trump himself is the first current or former president to ever be criminally charged in U.S. history. He faces 91 felony counts across four indictments.
His first trial for falsifying business documents related to a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels is set to begin in April 15.