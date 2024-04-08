Donald Trump Declares November 5th 'Christian Visibility Day' in Latest Bid for Votes in 2024 Election

This declaration may have come partially in response to the Transgender Day of Visibility on Sunday, March 31, which coincidentally landed on the same day as Easter this year. The topic made rounds on social media with many questioning why the LGBTQ+-centric day was specifically being observed at the same time as Easter. Many inferred it had been done purposely to detract from the religious holiday.

However, Transgender Day of Visibility has been observed on March 31 since it was founded in 2009, while the date of Easter changes yearly. It is determined by the first Sunday after the full moon on or following the spring equinox. This means Easter may land on any Sunday between the end of March and the end of April.