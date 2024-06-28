OK Magazine
'This Cannot Be Real Life': Jon Stewart Rips Into President Joe Biden and Donald Trump Following Chaotic Presidential Debate

Composite image of John Stewart, President Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 28 2024, Updated 11:55 a.m. ET

In the aftermath of the first presidential debate on CNN, renowned comedian and host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart, did not hold back in his criticism of both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, expressing dismay at both of their abysmal performances.

jon stewart joe biden donald trump chaotic presidential debate
Source: mega

Jon Stewart went after Joe Biden and Donald Trump after the presidential debate.

Stewart did not mince words, stating, "Let me just say after watching tonight’s debate, both of these men should be using performance-enhancing drugs."

The 61-year-old comedian went on to emphasize the need for drugs that could enhance the candidates' clarity of thought, problem-solving abilities, truthfulness and morality, sarcastically questioning the validity of achievements made under the influence of such substances.

He further remarked, "And if those drugs don’t exist, if there aren’t actual performance-enhancing drugs for these candidates, I could sure use some recreational ones right now. Because this cannot be real life. It just can’t. We’re America!"

jon stewart joe biden donald trump chaotic presidential debate
Source: mega

Joe Biden and Donald Trump were both ridiculed for their performance at the CNN debate.

The host played a clip of Biden seemingly blanking out about 10 minutes into the debate, which prompted Stewart’s audience went quiet and gave some pained moans.

“Call the real estate agent in New Zealand,” The Daily Show host quipped.

“Sure, it’s not something that repeated throughout the debate, causing Democrats across the country to either jump out of windows or vomit silently into the nearest recycling bin," he continued. "Anybody can f--- up … talking. A lot of people have resting 25th Amendment face.”

MORE ON:
John Stewart
jon stewart joe biden donald trump chaotic presidential debate
Source: mega

Jon Stewart suggested the candidates use performance drugs.

The political comedian also shared a 30-second clip of Trump rambling during the debate, which led to the host telling his audience, "Everything that Donald Trump said in that clip is a lie ... Blatant and full. And we were tight on time putting this thing together. There’s plenty more."

Source: ok!
jon stewart joe biden donald trump chaotic presidential debate
Source: mega

Donald Trump lied at least 30 times during the debate.

Democrats have raised concerns about Biden's lackluster energy during the debate against Trump, leading to discussions within the party about the viability of the presumptive Democratic nominee continuing in the race.

Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin told CNN, "I believe Biden lost in the first three minutes. I think a lot of voters probably tuned out, and millions of people are having conversations with their families and with their friends if the president is up to the task."

Similarly, Trump's conduct and obsessive lying during the debate were heavily scrutinized, with CNN journalist Daniel Dale highlighting the sheer number of inaccurate statements made by the former president.

Dale pointed out a total of 30 misleading claims made by Trump during the debate.

