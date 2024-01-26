Donald Trump Animal-Like Court Room Sketches Mocked by Social Media Users: 'Paw Patrol Vibes'
Donald Trump is a laughing stock once again.
On Friday, January 25, CNN's Jake Tapper uploaded Christine Cornell's latest court room sketches of the former president amid his ongoing civil trail against E. Jean Carroll.
The drawings portrayed Trump in court — more specifically him sitting on the witness stand as the jury gathered information to determine how much in damages he'd be ordered to pay the former Elle journalist after he was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming her.
In May 2023, Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages for Trump's actions, though the 77-year-old continues to deny sexually assaulting Carroll at a Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York City in the 1990s, as she's claimed.
Through her lawyers, Carroll is seeking an additional $10 million in compensatory damages, if not more, as Trump incessantly denies her assault accusations by insisting he doesn't know who the journalist is and she's not his type.
The Republican politician alleged Carroll's account was fake before calling her a "whack job" during a CNN town hall in May of last year.
In September 2023, Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled Trump's comments as defamation.
Trump's testimony illustrated by Cornell on Thursday lasted less than five minutes before he was scolded by the judge for continuing to deny Carroll's accusations of sexual assault against the 2024 presidential candidate.
In the sketches, The Apprentice star's face seemed shriveled and shrunken down, as his nostrils seemed enlarged and his mouth was exaggerated in the shape of an "O."
After viewing the viral drawings, several social media users took to X, formerly named Twitter, to share their reactions.
"Trump looks like the Lion from the Wizard of Oz," one person quipped of his animal-like expressions, while another described him as Dr. Seuss' made-up character "The Grinch. A third joked the cartoonish illustrations were giving "Paw Patrol vibes."
"Did he go straight from court to perform in Cats?" a fourth user asked sarcastically in reference to Andrew Lloyd Webber's famed musical, as a fifth declared: "$10 says he goes on a Truth Social rant against the cartoonist tonight for 'making him look unattractive.'"
As expected, some of Trump's supporters rallied behind him in an effort to fend off the haters, with one admirer claiming, "Christine Cornell must be prejudiced against President Trump!" while another asked, "What is the point in intentionally distorting him like some novelty caricature artist on the boardwalk?"