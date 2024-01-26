Donald Trump Would Wear a Joe Biden T-Shirt at His Next Rally If He Got Paid $1,000, Seth Meyers Jokes

“If you’re wondering what MAGA camp is, it’s like Boy Scout camp except the badges are for things like tax evasion, election fraud, lying about your golf score,” Meyers joked during the Thursday, January 25, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“I do not believe Trump would ever actually blacklist anyone who wants to give him money, no matter who they supported,” Meyers continued. “If Joe Biden himself offered Trump a thousand bucks, there’s a good chance Trump would show up to his next rally in a Biden T-shirt.”