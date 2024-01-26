OK Magazine
Donald Trump Would Wear a Joe Biden T-Shirt at His Next Rally If He Got Paid $1,000, Seth Meyers Jokes

seth meyers jokes donald trump wearing biden t shirt
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 26 2024

Seth Meyers thinks Donald Trump is bluffing after he said that anyone who supports Nikki Haley would be "permanently barred from the MAGA camp. According to the TV host, he thinks if Joe Biden threw some money at Trump, he would gladly accept it.

seth meyers jokes donald trump wearing biden t shirt
Source: mega

Seth Meyers mocked Donald Trump for saying people will be 'barred from MAGA camp' if they support Nikki Haley.

“If you’re wondering what MAGA camp is, it’s like Boy Scout camp except the badges are for things like tax evasion, election fraud, lying about your golf score,” Meyers joked during the Thursday, January 25, episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“I do not believe Trump would ever actually blacklist anyone who wants to give him money, no matter who they supported,” Meyers continued. “If Joe Biden himself offered Trump a thousand bucks, there’s a good chance Trump would show up to his next rally in a Biden T-shirt.”

seth meyers jokes donald trump wearing biden t shirt
Source: mega

Seth Meyers said Donald Trump would likely take money from Joe Biden.

The comedian went on to mimic what Trump would say in that situation.

“We love Joe Biden, don’t we folks? The stock market is soaring, unemployment is at a 50-year low, and let’s be honest, the guy he’s running against is a real psycho,” Meyers quipped.

seth meyers jokes donald trump wearing biden t shirt
Source: mega

Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary this past week.

Donald Trump
This past week, Meyers, 50, has mocked the former president, 77, especially after he criticized Haley's outfit from the New Hampshire primary.

“When I watched her, in the fancy dress that probably wasn’t so fancy, come up, I said ‘What’s she doing? We won,’” Trump said.

“I do have to give it up for Trump’s ability to be a lot of things at once. Not many wannabe dictators also have the bandwidth to say ‘In the fancy dress that wasn’t so fancy,’” Meyers joked. “Not sure I need snarky fashion zingers from a guy who wears tape on the back of his tie.”

As OK! previously reported, Trump came out on top in the New Hampshire primary, but his victory speech made him sound like a sore loser.

“I can say to everybody, ‘Thank you for the victories, it’s wonderful,’ or I can go up and say, ‘Who the h--- was the imposter that went up on the stage before and claimed a victory?’ She did very poorly actually,” Trump said on Tuesday, January 23. “I said, 'Wow, she's doing a speech like she won. She didn't win. She lost.' Let's not have somebody take a victory when she had a very bad night. She had a very bad night.”

seth meyers jokes donald trump wearing biden t shirt
Source: mega

Donald Trump's victory speech was torn apart by many, as it sounded like he lost.

According to The View's Sara Haines, Trump seems nervous for what the future holds though he's up in the polls.

"She's so deep under his skin right now. His victory speech sounded like he lost. He was pissed. He was very angry last night. He was seething. That speech became about Nikki Haley. If he was really meaning what he said, he should have left her behind," Haines said.

