Donald Trump Declares He Won't Run in 2028 If He Loses the 2024 Presidential Election: 'That Will Be It'
Even Donald Trump doesn’t believe there will be a Trump 2028 campaign!
In a new interview with host Sharyl Attkisson, the journalist asked the former president, 78, if he plans to run in the next election cycle if he were to lose in November.
“If you are not successful this time, do you see yourself running again in four years?” she said during the Sunday, September 22, episode of Full Measure.
“No, I don’t,” the Republican admitted. “I think that that will be it. I don’t see that at all. Hopefully, we are going to be successful.”
With 44 days until November 5, Trump and rival Kamala Harris are still neck and neck in the polls, however, many have pointed out how the father-of-five’s old age may be a significant con to his campaign.
Amid the former reality TV star’s many gaffes at his rallies, he has caused nationwide concern for his ability to lead the country.
On Friday, September 20, the politician was bashed on X, formerly known as Twitter — after he struggled to get the word "rescued" out, repeating the word "recused" instead.
While speaking at the Thursday, September 19, "Fighting Antisemitism in America" event, Trump brought up how Hamas hostage Andrey Kozlov was rescued, however, he fumbled the word.
Many social media users took the opportunity to call out Trump’s "signs of cognitive decline."
"If Kamala Harris or any Democrat did this, Fox News would replay this clip over and over again for an entire week,” one person pointed out, while another joked, "Is grandpa okay? The old man is either struggling to read the teleprompter, or he's literally struggling to get words out. He's completely unfit for office."
A third added, "Hey, words are hard sometimes. 'Recuse' and 'Rescue' are basically the same word if you ignore literally both of their definitions and turn your brain off like the rest of his supporters do."
Back in August, while speaking to Stat, experts in memory, psychology and linguistics claimed Trump’s speech patterns do reflect a possible cognitive decline.
Ben Michaelis, a clinical psychologist who has carried out cognitive assessments for the New York Supreme Court, alleged that Trump’s habit of jumping from topic to topic is a cause for worry.
“There’s reasonable evidence suggestive of forms of dementia,” he explained. “The reduction in complexity of sentences and vocabulary does lead you to a certain picture of cognitive diminishment.”
“Tangentiality certainly amped up and it’s difficult to follow him,” he added. “You’d expect some cognitive diminishment of course, he’s 78 years old — if he was your grandfather you wouldn’t expect anything different. He just happens to be running for president.”