'Hasn't Anyone Told Him?': Donald Trump Ridiculed for Doing 'Double Jerk' Dance to End His North Carolina Rally
Donald Trump needs a new dance move!
On Saturday, September 21, the former president, 78, was slammed on X, formerly known as Twitter, for his dancing at his North Carolina rally, which many associated with a s----- innuendo.
In the footage, the 2024 presidential candidate stood at the podium as he held two fists up and moved them back and forth as his supporters cheered.
In response, the public expressed their distaste for the seemingly suggestive move.
“It's amazing to me that he still does the double-jerk dance. Hasn't anyone told him?” one person penned, while another added, “Imagine any world leader doing that?! Pathetic.”
A third user dissed: “Just that stupid dance alone shows Grandpa is demented and should never get back in the WH again,” as a fourth joked, “I still think Kamala should challenge Donald to a dance contest,” referencing the father-of-five’s rival Kamala Harris, 59.
As OK! previously reported this was not the first time Trump's dancing has been under fire, as in late August, he was trolled for busting a move to The Peanuts theme.
After footage of Trump wobbling around the stage in Glendale, Ariz., went viral, some critics mocked the "lazy" and "awkward" way Trump swayed his body.
"Anyone think this is hysterical? He's so awkward I almost feel bad for him... almost," someone quipped, while a second individual said, "I know the man's in his 70s, but how can someone be THAT bad at dancing? He looks like a dying fish flopping around up there."
"Say what you will about the man, he actually matches up with the animation pretty well,” a third person noted alongside a GIF of The Peanuts clan.
While Trump appeared to happily shimmy to the Charlie Brown tune, it was also recently revealed that he listens to Taylor Swift’s Folklore despite his recent declaration of "hate" for the pop star, 34.
In a photo shared to X, the Republican candidate was seen listening to the 2020 album.
"I knew he was an iPad kid and I knew he was a secret Swiftie," one person penned below the post, as another stated, "He's trying to see which song to use to make her mad.”
"We all know he’s a fan of Taylor but he just couldn’t stand the fact she didn’t endorse him," one more added.
The image came after Trump posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” on Truth Social following the singer’s endorsement of Harris.
In Swift’s social media post, she announced, "The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”