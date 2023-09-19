Donald Trump's Assistant Claims He Gave Her To-Do Lists Written on Classified Documents: Sources

Michael stated that she was given a list of tasks — more than once — on notecards that she later realized had classification markings from the White House. They reportedly contained sensitive materials and had been used to brief then-President Trump about phone calls with international leaders and other important matters during his time in the White House.

Notecards with the same classification markings were at the resort when federal agents raided the property last year, but they were not confiscated. Michael later "found the documents underneath a drawer organizer and helped transfer them to the FBI that same day," according to sources.