Donald Trump's Assistant Claims He Gave Her To-Do Lists Written on Classified Documents: Sources
Donald Trump was indicted in June for his alleged mishandling of Top Secret files that were discovered in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
Now, a new report claims that the 77-year-old's longtime assistant, Molly Michael, told investigators that the embattled ex-prez wrote her to-do lists on the backs of classified documents.
Michael stated that she was given a list of tasks — more than once — on notecards that she later realized had classification markings from the White House. They reportedly contained sensitive materials and had been used to brief then-President Trump about phone calls with international leaders and other important matters during his time in the White House.
Notecards with the same classification markings were at the resort when federal agents raided the property last year, but they were not confiscated. Michael later "found the documents underneath a drawer organizer and helped transfer them to the FBI that same day," according to sources.
The sources also alleged Michael informed investigators she'd become "increasingly concerned with how Trump handled recurring requests from the National Archives for the return of all government documents being kept in boxes at Mar-a-Lago," and that she thought "Trump’s claims about it at the time would be easy to disprove."
Trump also allegedly told Michael that she didn't "know anything about the boxes," when he heard the FBI wanted to speak with her, per sources.
- Donald Trump Claims He Didn't 'Respect' Campaign Members Who Told Them There Was No 2020 Election Fraud: 'It Was My Decision'
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Mocks Donald Trump for 'Basically Confessing to Crime' During 'Meet the Press' Interview
- 'They're Being Frivolous': Nancy Pelosi Slams Comparisons Between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump Impeachment Inquiries
A spokesperson for Trump has since responded to the allegations, insisting that he "did nothing wrong."
"[President Trump] has always insisted on truth and transparency, and acted in a proper manner, according to the law," the former POTUS's rep said in a statement.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 felony counts, including willful retention of classified information, withholding a record, conspiracy, false statements and obstruction at his June 13 arraignment.
Additional charges were added to the indictment several weeks later.
ABC News reported Michael's claims.