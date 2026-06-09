Barron Trump Was 'Courted' by Andrew Tate Associate Before 2024 Election: Report

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A new investigative report by The New Yorker and earlier reporting by The New York Times exposed close ties between Barron Trump, manosphere influencers and accused human trafficker and rapist Andrew Tate. Andrew and Tristan Tate face multiple active criminal charges and legal actions involving rape, human trafficking and assault across multiple jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom and Romania. Reports and statements from Tate associates reveal Barron was a "fan" who interacted with Andrew and his close circle. Manosphere influencer Justin Waller — who refers to himself as Andrew's "third brother"— became a close confidant and style mentor to then-teenaged Barron in the lead-up to the 2024 election.

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Andrew Tate's Righthand Man Allegedly Visited Mar-a-Lago

Source: MEGA Andrew Tate's close pal alleged he dined with Barron Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Waller dined with Barron multiple times at Mar-a-Lago and even connected him with a tailor for Donald Trump's second inauguration suit. In the documentary Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere, Waller noted, "I had dinner with Barron at Mar-a-Lago... I've been to Mar-a-Lago four or five times." Beyond image consulting, Waller advised Barron on dating and navigating social circles. Waller apparently leveraged his access to orchestrate a direct video call between Barron and Andrew. During the call, Barron and Andrew reportedly bonded over their mutual belief that the criminal investigations in Romania were a political setup designed to silence the Tates.

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Source: MEGA Andrew Tate and Barron Trump allegedly chatted via video calls.

In The New Yorker’s explosive report, “Andrew Tate’s Empire of Abuse,” author Heidi Blake wrote, “Tate forged relationships with Barron Trump and Donald Trump, Jr. In the weeks before the vote, he pumped out pro-MAGA content, mobilizing young men in such large numbers that Kamala Harris later named him as a key factor in her defeat. When the result was in, Tate posted jubilantly on X: ‘THE PATRIARCHY IS BACK.’ After the Inauguration, he added, ‘The Tates will be free, Trump is the president.’” After the assassination attempt on Donald in Pennsylvania, Andrew confirmed he spoke with Barron again, saying, “I’m very close with the Trump family." Following Donald's re-election, Trump administration officials, including diplomatic envoy Richard Grenell, reportedly pressured Romanian authorities regarding the Tates' legal situation.

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The Tates Dismissed the Reports

Source: MEGA Andrew Tate was accused of helping spread the MAGA campaign.

Shortly after these diplomatic discussions and a Romanian official's visit to Mar-a-Lago, Romania lifted travel bans and returned the Tate brothers' passports. Despite the travel restriction lift, the Tate brothers face ongoing human trafficking and sexual exploitation trials in Romania, new hate speech charges added in May 2026 and a Department of Homeland Security anti-trafficking investigation in the United States. Legal representatives for the Tate brothers have dismissed the reporting as "fake news." In The New Yorker piece, Andrew told Blake that while President Trump had not personally intervened in his case, he “said he had learned from powerful people in Bucharest that the restrictions were removed because of American pressure.” “The chance of this getting to trial is zero,” he said.

Source: MEGA A rep for the Tate siblings called the reports 'fake news.'