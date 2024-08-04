OK Magazine
Taylor Swift 'Sees Herself' Marrying Travis Kelce — But 'She's Not Pushing It,' Source Claims

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift 'knows what the future holds' for her and Travis Kelce's relationship, a source shared.

By:

Aug. 4 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Do we hear wedding bells?

According to an insider, though Travis Kelce has yet to get down on one knee, Taylor Swift thinks he’s the one.

taylor swift marrying travis kelce not pushing it source claims
Source: MEGA

Rumors have swirled that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be engaged or plan to be engaged soon.

“Taylor sees herself marrying Travis, but she’s not pushing it because she knows what their future holds,” the source spilled of the couple, who began dating publicly in September 2023.

“Travis is in it for the long haul, too. He’s been ready to pop the question for a while,” the insider added.

Despite not having a diamond ring on her finger, Swift and Kelce have been inseparable this summer, as the NFL star has traveled all over Europe to watch the pop star perform her Eras Tour. However, the athlete had to end his trip to report back to the Kansas City Chiefs' facilities in Missouri for training camp while Swift continues her tour.

"Travis’ last few concerts were bittersweet. They knew their time together like this was coming to an end and he made sure to spend every minute he could with Taylor," an insider said.

taylor swift marrying travis kelce not pushing it source claims
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began publicly dating in September 2023 and have been together ever since.

"It’s definitely tough to be apart but they do everything they can to make it work and show up for each other," they noted. "They’re so in love and very, very happy together."

Though many insiders think the pair will last, TV personality Bill Maher recently shared his doubts about the lovebirds.

On the Tuesday, July 29, episode of his “Club Random” podcast, Maher talked about the high-profile romance with Haliey Welch, whose become known as the “Hawk Tuah Girl."

“I’m sure she’s a lovely person,” he began, “but the whole thing with the football player. I just felt like 35 was a little old to be like, ‘My boyfriend’s a football player and I wear his jersey to the game with his number on it!’ I mean, come on.”

taylor swift marrying travis kelce not pushing it source claims
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce traveled around Europe this summer while she performed her Eras Tour concerts.

Welch fired back, saying, “whatever makes” Swift happy has “nothin’ to do with me.”

Maher shared his theory that Kelce “will dump” Swift. “You know that? With her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl, you know you’re gonna get dumped. You just don’t know when,” he joked.

taylor swift marrying travis kelce not pushing it source claims
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce recently returned to NFL training camp in Kansas City while Taylor Swift continues her Eras Tour.

Welch then shared a silver lining from a possible Swift-Kelce break-up, asking, “Can you imagine the next album we’re gonna get off of that?”

“It won’t be ‘f--- John Mayer’ no more. It’ll be ‘f--- Travis,’” she said.

Source: OK!
Maher continued to bash the singer, asking, “Is she still singing about that? It does seem like such a recurrent theme. At some point, you just wanna say, maybe you should write a song called ‘Maybe It’s Me.’”

Life & Style reported on Swift and Kelce's thoughts about marriage.

