Drake Bell Claims Internet Bullies Are 'Literally' Going To 'Kill' Him After Facing Constant Criticism
Drake Bell opened up on just how deeply online hate has been affecting his mental health. On Wednesday, April 19, the star spoke out about his frustrations after a troll blasted the Drake & Josh star for past scandals.
"Let’s not forget he’s a pedo," a user penned. In response Bell wrote, "Do a second of research This is what I have to live with everyday they are literally going to kill me. Bloods on their hands…"
The critic's comment referenced a child endangerment charge Bell faced in 2021 in which the musician pled "guilty" after the Nickelodeon actor was caught sending "inappropriate social media messages" to a 15-year-old girl online.
Bell was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service for his wrongdoing. He acknowledged that the incident was "reckless and irresponsible," though he added there were "no sexual images" exchanged and "nothing physical" occurred.
Despite Bell's statement, he continued to face severe bullying online for his crime.
On Thursday, April 20, the 36-year-old tweeted, "It truly blows my mind how mean people are on here to people clearly dealing with mental health issues."
"It’s unreal how cruel you all can be," he added.
- Drake Bell Claims He Found Out About His Wife Filing For Divorce When The Public Did, Says He's 'Clearly Dealing With Mental Health Issues'
- Drake Bell's Wife Files For Divorce After Actor Went Missing, Demands Legal & Physical Custody Of Son
- Coincidence? Drake Bell Riles Up Fans By Promoting New Album 'Going Away' After His Disappearance
As OK! previously reported, on April 13, the Daytona Beach Police Department announced Bell was considered "missing" and "endangered." His last known location was pronounced to be "potentially the area of Mainland High School" driving a gray BMW.
The former teen star was later found safe and revealed he was never missing in the first place.
"You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?" he tweeted in explanation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The next day it was revealed that prior to leaving his phone in the car, Bell threatened that he was going to get drunk and hang himself due to an argument with estranged wife Janet Von Schmeling.
"Basically, there is a celebrity who had a falling out with his wife," a police officer clarified at the time, characterizing the situation as a "possible attempted suicide."
Bell and Schmeling recently separated after four years together. Shortly after, the 36-year-old checked into a rehab center.
"They had some incredible beautiful times before. He needs to focus on being healthy, and they’ll be great coparents in the future," a source said about their split. "It’s a bad moment in time for Drake. But he is a great dad when he is healthy and sober."
The pair share son Jeremy Drake Bell together.