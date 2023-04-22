Drake Bell Claims Internet Bullies Are 'Literally' Going To 'Kill' Him After Facing Constant Criticism

Bell was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service for his wrongdoing. He acknowledged that the incident was "reckless and irresponsible," though he added there were "no sexual images" exchanged and "nothing physical" occurred.

Despite Bell's statement, he continued to face severe bullying online for his crime.

On Thursday, April 20, the 36-year-old tweeted, "It truly blows my mind how mean people are on here to people clearly dealing with mental health issues."

"It’s unreal how cruel you all can be," he added.