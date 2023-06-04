Jill Duggar Claims She Wasn't 'Paid' for 7.5 Years 'of My Adult Life' While Appearing on Family's Reality Show

Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard quietly parted ways with TLC in 2017, deciding they needed to "do what was best for" their own family after their long stint in reality television.

Now, in a clip from Prime Video's upcoming tell-all docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Jill revealed that her father, Jim Bob, was also a factor in their decision after he allegedly swindled them out of their cut of hard-earned cash despite years of appearances on the Duggar family reality shows.