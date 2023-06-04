Jill Duggar Claims She Wasn't 'Paid' for 7.5 Years 'of My Adult Life' While Appearing on Family's Reality Show
Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard quietly parted ways with TLC in 2017, deciding they needed to "do what was best for" their own family after their long stint in reality television.
Now, in a clip from Prime Video's upcoming tell-all docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Jill revealed that her father, Jim Bob, was also a factor in their decision after he allegedly swindled them out of their cut of hard-earned cash despite years of appearances on the Duggar family reality shows.
"For seven-and-a-half years of my adult life, I was never paid," the mother-of-three — who shares Israel, 7, Samuel, 5, and Freddy, 11 months, with Derick — confesses in the clip, before adding that she believes the Duggar family patriarch is guilty of "fraud."
The 32-year-old former TLC star alleged she was given paperwork to sign before marrying her husband in 2014. She was told the papers were to allow her to continue her ongoing role on the show. She also noted that her father would only send her the final signature pages on a contract, so she wasn't able to read it in full.
Derick, who used to work as a tax accountant, realized some time later that Jim Bob was the only member of the family who was officially being paid. Following the shocking revelation, Jill and Derick asked to finally be compensated for their time, to which the father-of-19 offered them a measly $10 per hour.
Arkansas minimum wage was increased to $8.50 from 2014 through 2016, and in 2017, it was bumped up again to $11 per hour, meaning Jim Bob was offering his daughter and her family comparable payment for their television appearances as what they might make working at a fast food restaurant.
Meanwhile, according to reports over the years, Jim Bob was believed to be raking in anywhere from $25,000 to $45,000 per episode and making around $850,000 per season.
"Unfortunately, it’s only become clearer to us over time just how deep this man’s manipulation and deceit will go for his own gain," Derick said in the clip.
Alongside Jill and Derick, Duggar cousin Amy King and her mother, Deanna Jordan — Jim Bob's sister— will also appear in the bombshell docuseries set to premiere on Friday, June 2. However, Jill admitted that she initially wasn't sure about participating.
"Yeah, I mean, doing an interview like this isn't easy, and I didn't want to do it," Jill said in a sneak peek from earlier this week. "There's a lot there. Like, do I want to open that can of worms?"
In Touch reported Jill and Derick's claims that they weren't paid for over seven years.