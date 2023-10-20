Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 'Terrible' Wax Figure Roasted by Fans: 'That Looks Like If Him and Vin Diesel Had a Baby'
Yikes! Social media was in disbelief when Paris' Grévin museum released photos depicting their new wax figure of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
The statue's skin color was much lighter than the actor's, and its face also looked off. Some fans also thought the outfit they dressed the figure in — a polo shirt and and matching slacks — didn't align with his style.
"That looks like if [him] and Vin Diesel had a baby," one person commented on X, the platform formerly known at Twitter. Countless others agreed that it looked similar to Diesel, who the Moana star has feuded with for years.
"That’s not the rock that’s a pebble," quipped a second social media user, while another noted, "they whitewashed the Rock."
"That’s Mr. Clean," joked another, while one commenter declared, "it looks terrible."
The statue debuted on Tuesday, October 17.
Johnson, 51, and Diesel's feud stems from 2016, when the former dissed some of his Fast and Furious costars.
"Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't," he wrote on Instagram years ago. "The ones that don't are too chicken s--- to do anything about it anyway. Candy a----. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you're right."
“Family is gonna have differences of opinion and fundamental core beliefs,” the former wrestler continued. “To me, conflict can be a good thing, when it’s followed by great resolution. I was raised on healthy conflict and welcome it. And like any family, we get better from it.”
At the time, their costar Michelle Rodriguez acknowledged that the guys had some sort of disagreement.
"Any human being who knows what men are like knows to stay out [of those] situations and let them figure it out. They’re ‘bros,’ man," she shared in an interview. "They’re friends, and ultimately even friends reach a point where they have to set aside their differences to make a movie for multicultural people around the world, and that is the bigger scheme of things."
An insider told RadarOnline.com that Diesel, 56, has also been jealous of The Rock's success.
"Vin tries so hard to be the man that other men want to be and women want to be with, but he’ll always be in The Rock’s shadow," the source explained. "His ego is extremely fragile and he can’t shake the feeling that Dwayne’s the better man."
"The sad thing is this feud isn't about two guys, it’s mostly a one-sided thing and it’s all on Vin, who’s become obsessed with Dwayne," the insider admitted.