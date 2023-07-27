Dwight Howard Slapped With Lawsuit From Butler After NBA Star Accuses Him of Stealing $250k Engagement Ring

He added that he also took on some "menial tasks" such as serving food and retrieving items for guests. At the start, he and Howard allegedly agreed that he would be paid $750 per week during a probationary period and he would later receive $80k annually.

"Howard routinely praised Pellegrino for excellent professional performance and being a 'jack-of-all-trade' — referring to the multitude of butler/concierge services Pellegrino provided at the Estate," the paperwork detailed.