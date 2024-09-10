or
Elle Macpherson Hangs Up on Radio Show Mid-Interview After Model Was Asked Question About Australian Politics

Elle Macpherson won't publicly be giving politics any of her attention.

Sept. 10 2024, Published 9:21 a.m. ET

Elle Macpherson hasn't seemed so happy about some of the questions she's been asked while promoting her memoir, Elle: Life, Lessons, and Learning to Trust Yourself.

The supermodel, 60, whose book hits shelves in Australia on September 3 and will release in the U.S. on November 19, joined the Tuesday, September 10, broadcast of B105 Brisbane FM with hosts Stav Davidson, Loren Barry and Matty Acton, when she decided to abruptly hang up in the middle of a live phone-in interview after being asked about politics.

Macpherson, who currently lives in Miami, was asked whether she still votes in Australian elections despite living "overseas," to which she replied, "I’m not getting drawn into politics on morning radio," per a news publication.

Acton quickly snapped back: "I’m not gonna ask you who you’re voting for. I’m just thinking about the logistics of how you’ve got to do that if you’re living in Miami."

At this point, the blonde beauty seemed annoyed, as she declared, "Do you know what … I’m so sorry, these guys are calling me. … Can we come back to this?" before appearing to end the call.

"I don’t reckon she’s calling us back," Davidson quipped after hearing her end of the line go silent. "We just got ghosted by Elle Macpherson. I think that’s the highlight of my career."

This isn't the first time Macpherson became hot and bothered during an interview recently.

Just one day before terminating her call with B105 Brisbane FM, the cover girl got into a heated debate during an appearance on the Today show in Australia with co-hosts Karl Stefanovic and Amelia Adams after she revealed in a separate new interview that she refused chemotherapy from 32 doctors upon being diagnosed with HER2-positive estrogen receptive intraductal carcinoma — a type of b------ cancer where the protein promotes the growth of cancer cells — seven years ago.

"The book isn’t about cancer. And the focus on it is really distorted," Macpherson curtly declared, claiming: "It’s distorting the rest of the gems that are in the book."

Stefanovic responded, "I know, but you’ve found yourself in the middle of a debate that I think so many women are having with not just the community, but with the conventional medical profession."

Still acting defensive, Macpherson noted: "Just to be clear, I sought a lot of medical advice. It was very interesting, because every doctor has a different opinion on how to treat my specific case of b------ cancer."

"There was no clear path and there was no guarantees either way," she added. "So, I just made a decision based on all the information that I gathered and what felt right for me."

