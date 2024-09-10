Elle Macpherson Hangs Up on Radio Show Mid-Interview After Model Was Asked Question About Australian Politics

Elle Macpherson hasn't seemed so happy about some of the questions she's been asked while promoting her memoir, Elle: Life, Lessons, and Learning to Trust Yourself.

The supermodel, 60, whose book hits shelves in Australia on September 3 and will release in the U.S. on November 19, joined the Tuesday, September 10, broadcast of B105 Brisbane FM with hosts Stav Davidson, Loren Barry and Matty Acton, when she decided to abruptly hang up in the middle of a live phone-in interview after being asked about politics.