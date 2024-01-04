Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Struggling to Compete' With Kate Middleton and Prince William's Rising Popularity in the U.S.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fled the royal family in 2020 and moved to California, but could Prince William and Kate Middleton's rising popularity outshine them on their new home turf?
Royal commentator Phil Dampier said the Sussexes are "struggling to compete" with the Wales in the U.S.
“I think the penny has finally dropped with them [the Sussexes] that they can never compete with an ancient institution admired around the world, particularly the goodwill still lingering from the late Queen’s reign," Dampier told GB News.
“William and Kate have never been more popular and the Sussexes can’t hold a candle to them," he continued.
In 2023, Meghan and Harry were branded as the "biggest losers" of the year, and they were called "grifters" by a Spotify executive after the company parted ways with Archewell Audio.
“Even in America people are fed up with their constant moaning and want them to do something positive," the commentator noted.
“Just turning up at the occasional charity event or being seen at concerts and baseball games isn't enough," he shared.
OK! previously reported the fan-favorites applied to trademark The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and according to an insider, the Sussexes were "fuming" that the Brits want to "storm the U.S."
The senior royals are expected to "tap all their celebrity friends for help." Last fall, William went to New York for his Earthshot Prize, where he focused on "trailblazing climate solutions to repair our planet by 2030."
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Fuming' as Prince William and Kate Middleton Plan to 'Storm the U.S.'
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Outraged That 'Hollywood Is Still Very Much Obsessed' With Prince William and Kate Middleton
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Fearful of Kate Middleton and Prince William's Growing Popularity in the U.S.
Although the Sussexes aligned themselves with big names such as Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, the Wales also have A-ist contacts in America.
"You'd be surprised how many big stars reached out to William and Kate to let them know they have their support amid this feud with Harry and Meghan," a source explained. "They may have moved to California, but it's William and Kate who had the most support out there, and there is a certain level of smugness about that."
Despite their public schism with the royal rebels, the friend made it clear that the future king and queen always hoped to expand their charity work to the U.S.
"They insist that they'd be doing this regardless of where the Sussexes live, but there is no doubt they'll enjoy showing Meghan and Harry how Hollywood is still very much obsessed with all things royal," they added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The rivalry between William and Harry was a focal point of the duke's memoir, Spare. In the book, Harry refers to his sibling as his "archnemesis" and attempted to paint him as ill-tempered.
"All Harry's complaining is really about the fact that he's not number one, he doesn't have a bigger role," royal biographer Tom Quinn said in an interview. "I think that's why he clicked with Meghan because she comes from a society where if you work hard and you're talented, you can get to the top."
"You can't change the fact that William and Kate are number one," Quinn continued.