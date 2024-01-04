Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Struggling to Compete' With Kate Middleton and Prince William's Rising Popularity in the U.S.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier said the Sussexes are "struggling to compete" with the Wales in the U.S.

“I think the penny has finally dropped with them [the Sussexes] that they can never compete with an ancient institution admired around the world, particularly the goodwill still lingering from the late Queen’s reign," Dampier told GB News.

“William and Kate have never been more popular and the Sussexes can’t hold a candle to them," he continued.