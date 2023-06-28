Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mother Admits 'Some Days Are Better Than Others' Following Son's Tragic Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mother, 59-year-old Connie Boss Alexander, opened up about her personal journey through grief, six months after her son's tragic death.
Connie admitted the passage of time has felt extremely odd, further clarifying that sometimes it "feels like it was just yesterday" that she lost her son, but other times it felt like "it's been so long" since she's seen him.
As OK! previously reported, Stephen was found dead in the bathroom of his hotel room at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Tuesday, December 13. It was later determined that he had neither drugs nor alcohol in his system, and his cause of death was ruled a suicide by means of a gunshot wound.
"When I think about him, I try not to dwell on how he left this earth," Connie shared with an outlet. "This is not totally the end. That is where my peace comes from."
"Some days are better than others," she said, before reminiscing about what Stephen — who left behind wife Allison Holker, daughters Weslie and Zaia and son Maddox — was like growing up.
The mourning mom, who gave birth to Stephen when she was only 18 years old, claimed the dancer was "always smiling, always willing to try new things," as a small child. "If I had on music, he was dancing. He was the only male on his dance team in high school. That’s how dedicated and serious he was about it. He didn’t care that kids might be whispering."
Connie also revealed that by the time Stephen was an adult, she believed he was truly "able to see and appreciate" various "challenges" she had raising him as a young parent.
"We talked about those things," she added. "I’m the classic boy mom, very protective. If we weren’t talking every day, we were texting. He was my heart."
Following her son's heartbreaking passing, Connie confessed she found herself trapped in "a lot of introspection" and was "looking back" to see if she'd missed any signs that would have pointed to the true state of her son's mental health.
"I don’t know when or if I’ll ever accept it. At this point, I’m in realization, I guess," she continued. "When I wake up in the morning, it does hit me that, oh my God, he really is not physically here. But then in my head I can hear him say, 'Hey, Mom. I’m okay.'"
