Meghan Markle Shows Off Her $14 Million Montecito Mansion After Adopting One of Ellen DeGeneres' Chickens
Meghan Markle is finding subtle ways to return to Instagram! The Duchess of Sussex once had a thriving social media account before she deactivated it to join the royal family, and now she's reappeared — this time, in Ellen DeGeneres' clip showing off their new chicken coop.
Meghan adopted her pet chicken Sinkie from DeGeneres, and the television personality informed followers of the animal's move to the Sussex home.
“Update: Sinkie is fitting right in at her new home," she said in an Instagram reel.
Although Meghan didn't show her face, the duchess can be heard saying "hi" in the background.
DeGeneres explained why the chicken relocated to the Sussexes' $14 million home.
“Sinkie’s leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her so she had to be re-homed," the host explained. “Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan’s coop had room for one more.”
Fans of the Sussexes' rushed to the comments to rename the chick.
"The internet has spoken: she is to be known as HRH Princess Sinkie, The Duchess of Yolk, The Countess of Coop, and Baroness of Archie’s Chick Inn," a follower wrote.
"I’m glad Countess Sinkie is doing well and the others are not being mean to her," another person penned.
The social media upload occurred after the recent resurgence of the Lilibet name scandal. OK! previously reported biographer Robert Hardman wrote about the youngster's title in his new biography, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.
A palace aid "privately recalled that the Queen had been ‘as angry as I’d ever seen her’ in 2021 after the Sussexes announced that she had given them her blessing to call their baby daughter ‘Lilibet,' the Queen’s childhood nickname,” Hardman wrote in his book.
Royal correspondent Cameron Walker discussed Hardman's text on GB News.
"I think this is another example of recollections may vary," Walker explained. "So all of these claims have come from a new book being published later this week by Robert Hardman. Now he is really, really plugged into the royal household."
"He has spoken to members of the royal family and their staff, past and present, and also produced this BBC documentary which was aired on Boxing Day behind the scenes of the coronation," the anchor noted. "So that gives you a bit of an example of the level of access he's got here and and he's reporting what happens when Harry and Meghan chose the name Lilibet for their youngest daughter."
Throughout her childhood, Elizabeth's loved ones called her Lilibet, but a palace insider said the Sussexes "never asked" for her blessing.
"Of course, as you said, the late Queen's nickname for her close family and friends," the journalist recalled. "Now, after they announced that that was her name, the BBC reported a palace source saying that the Queen was not asked by the Sussexes to use that name."
"Followed by that, Harry and Meghan's lawyers wrote a very, quite aggressive, threatening legal letter to all U.K. broadcasters and newspapers saying that that claim is false and defamatory," he concluded.