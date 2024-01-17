OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her $14 Million Montecito Mansion After Adopting One of Ellen DeGeneres' Chickens

meghan markle shows off montecito mansion ellen degeneres instagram
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 17 2024, Published 3:54 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Meghan Markle is finding subtle ways to return to Instagram! The Duchess of Sussex once had a thriving social media account before she deactivated it to join the royal family, and now she's reappeared — this time, in Ellen DeGeneres' clip showing off their new chicken coop.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ELLENDEGENERES/INSTAGRAM

Meghan Markle adopted Ellen DeGeneres' chicken Sinkie.

Meghan adopted her pet chicken Sinkie from DeGeneres, and the television personality informed followers of the animal's move to the Sussex home.

“Update: Sinkie is fitting right in at her new home," she said in an Instagram reel.

Although Meghan didn't show her face, the duchess can be heard saying "hi" in the background.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle shows off montecito mansion ellen degeneres instagram
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are close friends with Ellen DeGeneres.

DeGeneres explained why the chicken relocated to the Sussexes' $14 million home.

“Sinkie’s leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her so she had to be re-homed," the host explained. “Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan’s coop had room for one more.”

Fans of the Sussexes' rushed to the comments to rename the chick.

"The internet has spoken: she is to be known as HRH Princess Sinkie, The Duchess of Yolk, The Countess of Coop, and Baroness of Archie’s Chick Inn," a follower wrote.

"I’m glad Countess Sinkie is doing well and the others are not being mean to her," another person penned.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle shows off montecito mansion ellen degeneres instagram
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle made an appearance on 'The Ellen Show' when it was on the air.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

The social media upload occurred after the recent resurgence of the Lilibet name scandal. OK! previously reported biographer Robert Hardman wrote about the youngster's title in his new biography, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.

A palace aid "privately recalled that the Queen had been ‘as angry as I’d ever seen her’ in 2021 after the Sussexes announced that she had given them her blessing to call their baby daughter ‘Lilibet,' the Queen’s childhood nickname,” Hardman wrote in his book.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle shows off montecito mansion ellen degeneres instagram
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle showed off her chicken coop in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Royal correspondent Cameron Walker discussed Hardman's text on GB News.

"I think this is another example of recollections may vary," Walker explained. "So all of these claims have come from a new book being published later this week by Robert Hardman. Now he is really, really plugged into the royal household."

"He has spoken to members of the royal family and their staff, past and present, and also produced this BBC documentary which was aired on Boxing Day behind the scenes of the coronation," the anchor noted. "So that gives you a bit of an example of the level of access he's got here and and he's reporting what happens when Harry and Meghan chose the name Lilibet for their youngest daughter."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Throughout her childhood, Elizabeth's loved ones called her Lilibet, but a palace insider said the Sussexes "never asked" for her blessing.

"Of course, as you said, the late Queen's nickname for her close family and friends," the journalist recalled. "Now, after they announced that that was her name, the BBC reported a palace source saying that the Queen was not asked by the Sussexes to use that name."

"Followed by that, Harry and Meghan's lawyers wrote a very, quite aggressive, threatening legal letter to all U.K. broadcasters and newspapers saying that that claim is false and defamatory," he concluded.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.