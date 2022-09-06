Emily Ratajkowski Jokes She Likes 'Ugly Men' After Sebastian Bear-McClad Split
Emily Ratajkwoski is getting the last laugh after her split from estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClad.
Joining on a viral TikTok trend, she took aim at her ex by reposting another video and mouthed along when the woman says, "When he thinks he's a 10 because he pulled you, but you like ugly men."
She then quipped in her comments section, "For legal reasons this is a joke."
Fans loved the shade, with one writing "a queen just queening," while another added, "YESSSSSSS it’s ok babes we were all wondering how he bagged you."
News began to circulate in July that Ratajkwoski and Bear-McClad were calling it quits after four years of marriage. Besides having a public breakup, Bear-McClad became the center of various cheating allegations. The former couple share one son together, Sylvester.
Since becoming a single mother, the actress is continuing to move on with her life.
As OK! previously reported, the exes have cut ties and don't speak unless it has to do with their baby boy.
"They’re only speaking to each other through the nanny,” the source confessed. "She isn’t speaking to him because of his infidelity, he isn’t speaking to her because he feels she was checked out of their relationship for the last year."
Not only has she cut off communication with her former partner, but it seems as though there's a new romance in the brunette beauty's life, as a source claimed the art collector is dating Brad Pitt.
"Brad was crushing on Emily at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party. They weren't in a private area or anything like that, but they did talk with friends around. Obviously, she was off-limits back then," noted the source.
However, now that coparents are on the outs, Pitt decided his move. "He asked her out, and she said yes," the insider spilled. "She's always though Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?"