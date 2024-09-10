Candace Owens' YouTube Account Suspended for 'Hate Speech' Following Controversial Kanye West Interview
Candace Owens was suspended and demonetized on YouTube weeks after she published a previously-unreleased 2022 interview featuring Kanye West.
On Monday, September 9, the conservative political commentator confirmed the news by sharing a screenshot of a YouTube message to her X account.
"There will be no show today, or at all this week. That’s because @YouTube has issued me a strike and a one week suspension for my sit-down with Kanye," she captioned the post. "They also removed the interview as 'hate speech,' as it was mass reported by Zionists. Their tactics never change."
The screenshot from the popular video content platform read: "The video Kanye West (Ye) x Candace Owens | Candace Ep 42 has been removed from the Candace Owens YouTube channel because it violates our hate speech policies. YouTube does not allow content containing conspiratorial claims that individuals or groups are evil, corrupt or malicious based on their protected group status. Specifically, the video in question contains claims that Jewish people control the media."
In a follow-up X post, Owens claimed, "All who watched that podcast know that Ye was calm, and filled with love — speaking about the world coming together to defeat evil."
She also clarified that her account had been "demonetized" despite previously having "zero strikes" from YouTube.
"We all know exactly who is behind this and why," she added.
This isn't the first time Owens has faced backlash due to her offensive comments regarding the Jewish community. As OK! previously reported, earlier this year, she theorized some of the reports of Nazi experiments conducted on Jewish children during the Holocaust were just "bizarre propaganda."
"Some of the stories, by the way, sound completely absurd," she said during a July installment of her show. "The idea they just cut a human up and sewed them back together. Why would you do that? Literally, even if you're the most evil person in the world, that's a tremendous waste of time and supplies."
Owens was also swiftly corrected after falsely claiming the Muslims who resided in Jerusalem were only allowed to live in a certain part of the city.
"I grew up in my grandparents’ house, my grandfather grew up in a segregated South, and so when I’m walking through Jerusalem, and you see, and they say ‘these are the Muslim quarters, this is where the Muslims are allowed to live,’ that doesn’t feel like a bastion of freedom to me," she said last November.
Her podcast guest, Jewish comic and musician Ami Kozak, appeared puzzled by her claims.
"I think it’s that there’s an Armenian Quarter, it’s not saying the Armenians can only live here," he replied. "It’s that there are communities just like there’s a Jewish community in Jersey here and there’s a Muslim community in here. I don’t think — to my understanding it’s not restrictions within Israel proper."