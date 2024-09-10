Candace Owens' YouTube Account Suspended for 'Hate Speech' Following Controversial Kanye West Interview

"There will be no show today, or at all this week. That’s because @YouTube has issued me a strike and a one week suspension for my sit-down with Kanye," she captioned the post. "They also removed the interview as 'hate speech,' as it was mass reported by Zionists. Their tactics never change."

The screenshot from the popular video content platform read: "The video Kanye West (Ye) x Candace Owens | Candace Ep 42 has been removed from the Candace Owens YouTube channel because it violates our hate speech policies. YouTube does not allow content containing conspiratorial claims that individuals or groups are evil, corrupt or malicious based on their protected group status. Specifically, the video in question contains claims that Jewish people control the media."