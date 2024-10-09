'The Clown Show Continues': Eric Trump Roasted After He's Sworn in as a Special Deputy Sheriff in Florida
Eric Trump faced backlash after he revealed he's been sworn-in as a Special Deputy Sheriff in St. Lucie County in Florida.
Donald Trump's second-born son was given the honor by Sheriff Keith Pearson, a former Lieutenant who was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis in December 2023.
"I have always wanted to become a Sheriff!," he wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 8, then added in a follow-up comment, "Ps @donaldjtrumpjr you better not speed through St Lucie county! I’m 👀 you!"
However, Trump family critics on social media were left unimpressed with the controversial businessman's announcement.
One X user wrote, "Good god, the clown show continues," and another quipped, "This is no longer any kind of reality that I want to live in. This is just a cheap knock off reality show that sucks."
A third critic asked, "What the heck? This is embarrassing for all involved."
Another user penned, "This has to be the very first job Eric has had where his dad is not the owner," while a fifth person said, "Eric has been convicted of fraud. How would that be a qualifying condition for him to get a law enforcement position?"
As OK! previously reported, Eric — along with his father, brother Donald Trump Jr. and other Trump Organization execs — was sued for fraud in a civil suit last year. The legal documents accused the defendants of inflating the net worth of Mar-a-Lago and other properties in financial documents in order to receive better loans and insurance policies.
"What the state is trying to do with my father is absolutely insane!" Eric ranted to reporters outside of court in November 2023. "We have one of the greatest companies anywhere in the world. We employ thousands of New Yorkers. These people, they make their living relying on us! They feed their families, relying on us!"
In February, a jury ruled they were liable for fraud and ordered them to shell out a total of more than $350 million in fines.
"Every single witness testified we have nothing to do with this," Eric argued after the ruling. "They went in, witness after witness, this is not what they did in the company. It didn’t matter to this guy. You know, we were trophies on a wall for this guy. This is the state of New York."