'I Want Them to Get Married So Bad': Sports Commentator Erin Andrews 'Obsessed' With Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Romance
Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tie the knot? Erin Andrews sure hopes so!
During a recent interview, the FOX Sports commentator gushed, "I want them to get married so bad."
Andrews, 45, also raved over the both the Grammy-winning singer and the NFL star as individuals.
"I love, love. I love him. He's amazing," she stated of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who started dating the “Cruel Summer” artist in July 2023.
"I'm fully obsessed with her and what she's done in her life," Andrews said of Swift, "how she makes me feel as a woman."
As OK! previously reported, Andrews is not the only one who wants the pair take their relationship to the next level, as Kelce’s teammate Harrison Butker shared his excitement for the couple on March 15.
“I hope they get married and start a family,” Butker, 28, told EWTN News in Depth, while describing Swift as “humble” and “gracious.”
The athlete recalled meeting the pop icon on New Year’s Eve.
“She thinks that’s amazing that I can kick the ball so far through the uprights,” he shared. “It was a great experience, and I can’t say enough great things about her.”
“I was a little nervous to meet Taylor Swift. I mean, it’s Taylor Swift,” Butker admitted. “So maybe I am a Swiftie if I was nervous to meet her.”
The three time Super Bowl winner also seems to have babies on the brain, as during a recent installment of he and brother Jason Kelce's podcast he joked about starting a family.
The siblings, who are 6'5 and 6'3, teased about their heights and fathering a "lab grown NBA players" before Travis abruptly said, "Can't wait til I f------ make one."
While there has been no indication the lovebirds have discussed having children, Taylor and Travis have been enjoying traveling around the world ever since the 34-year-old’s season ended.
Most recently, Travis visited Singapore, where he attended some of Taylor’s Eras Tour concerts.
"I got to check out the world's largest greenhouse. How about that? I'm a big plant guy. Loved seeing f------ enormous trees. It was cool as f---, they had the world's biggest waterfall in a greenhouse, too," he said of his trip. "It was awesome man. Everything was blooming at the same time, it was so f------ unique and so nice."
"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour," he added. "The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple months. Yeah outside of that, got to eat some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views. Everything over there just seems so nice."
ET reported on Erin's remarks.