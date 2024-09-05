Eve Recalls 'Lying' About Ectopic Pregnancy in 2006 by Saying Her 'Appendix Ruptured': 'I Was in Denial'

"Told them all it was appendicitis," the excerpt obtained by a news publication began, as Eve proceeded to share the story of her ectopic pregnancy and how she hid it from the world for almost 20 years.

"It was 2006, and I was still filming my Eve TV series, when I found out that I was pregnant. It was called a tubal pregnancy, where the embryonic sac ruptured in my one fallopian tube. It's also known as an ectopic pregnancy," the "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" singer recalled. "I had to have emergency surgery and stop filming the show for two weeks. I don't know why I lied to everyone on set and said that my appendix had ruptured, really. Maybe because I was lying to myself."