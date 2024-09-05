Eve Recalls 'Lying' About Ectopic Pregnancy in 2006 by Saying Her 'Appendix Ruptured': 'I Was in Denial'
As a young girl in Hollywood, Eve was afraid to share news of her devastating ectopic pregnancy while on the set of her eponymous sitcom series in 2006.
In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Who's That Girl?, which hits shelves on Tuesday, September 17, the 45-year-old — whose full name is Eve Jihan Cooper — opened up about her traumatic miscarriage for the very first time.
"Told them all it was appendicitis," the excerpt obtained by a news publication began, as Eve proceeded to share the story of her ectopic pregnancy and how she hid it from the world for almost 20 years.
"It was 2006, and I was still filming my Eve TV series, when I found out that I was pregnant. It was called a tubal pregnancy, where the embryonic sac ruptured in my one fallopian tube. It's also known as an ectopic pregnancy," the "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" singer recalled. "I had to have emergency surgery and stop filming the show for two weeks. I don't know why I lied to everyone on set and said that my appendix had ruptured, really. Maybe because I was lying to myself."
"If I faced losing my baby, then I didn't know if two weeks would be enough emotional healing time. In the end, it was barely enough healing time for me physically, before I was right back to work on set," Eve admitted of her miscarriage. "I had lost so much weight after the surgery, and my body was so frail."
The "Love Is Blind" hitmaker said she "still had to walk red carpets during that time," noting, "when I look back at pictures, I can see how skinny I was. Too skinny. And too much in denial."
The Talk alum added: "But it's like I've said before, sometimes I did whatever it took to show up and get the job done ... even if it was to my own detriment."
"For years, I never grieved losing my first baby. I didn't know how to, but I eventually learned. I had to speak to that baby and acknowledge their existence. I had to forgive myself and know that what had happened wasn't my fault, that I deserved to be a mother, and that I was ready to bring a baby into this world down here," the Barbershop actress emotionally reflected. "And his name would be Wilde Wolfe."
Eve went on to welcome her 2-year-old son, Wilde, with her husband, Maximillion Cooper, 52, in February 2022 — almost eight years after she and the British businessman tied the knot in June 2014.
"Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙," the Queens star wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of her baby sleeping soundly. "Words can't describe this feeling."
