Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuser DeWitt Gilmore Reveals There Were '4 Other Cars Loaded With Guys' as He Details Alleged 1996 Shooting

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was accused of firing shots at a man in 1996.

By:

Nov. 12 2024, Published 4:06 p.m. ET

DeWitt Gilmore accused Sean "Diddy" Combs and his security of firing shots at him outside of a New York City club in 1996 in a recent lawsuit.

The writer, who detailed the alleged violent altercation in his book, The Night Puff Tried To Kill Me, claimed the situation arose after the disgraced music producer saw him wearing a specific t-shirt.

sean diddy combs accuser dewitt gilmore cars guns shooting
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in September on trafficking charges.

"They were trying to promote the forthcoming Death Row East record label and trying to unify the coasts, I wasn't involved in the East Coast, West Coast thing, but I was wanting to support… they were giving out t-shirts… and so I threw the t-shirt on," Gilmore told host Ashleigh Banfield on a recent installment of NewsNation's Banfield.

"Puffy comes up beside my vehicle… saw the Death Row East t-shirt, and he pulled up beside me…he goes, 'What's up, b----' and, and so really quickly, I say, 'Puff, keep your drama to yourself. I don't want nothing to do with whatever you got going on, man. We know you’re trouble, whatever,'" he added.

sean diddy combs accuser dewitt gilmore cars guns shooting
Source: NEWS NATION

DeWitt Gilmore said Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his security followed him after he left a New York City club.

Gilmore claimed he pulled his car out of the parking lot and thought the minor back-and-forth would be "as far as it was going to go," until shortly after, when Diddy and his bodyguard allegedly drove up beside him and ran him off the road.

"So, now I'm on an island and we get out of the vehicle. Lance [Gilmore’s security] gets out of the vehicle. But that's the moment we realized he was not alone," the author continued. "It was not just Puffy and bodyguard. There were four other cars. They were loaded with guys. The next thing I hear is pop, pop and then Lance says, 'gun, gun.'"

sean diddy combs accuser dewitt gilmore cars guns shooting
Source: NEWS NATION

DeWitt Gilmore said he was involved in a 'hasty car chase' with Sean 'Diddy' Combs and others.

Gilmore claimed he immediately got into his truck with his bodyguard and drove away, leading to a "hasty car chase."

"I'm on sidewalks. I'm going down one ways. It's one o'clock in the morning. Is not a lot of traffic, but the traffic that was there, I was able to basically escape this guy and his goons. That's what happened that night," he concluded.

sean diddy combs accuser dewitt gilmore cars guns shooting
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial is scheduled for May 2025.

Despite years of remaining silent on the alleged chase, Gilmore said he chose to come forward because members of the music industry have "all been intimidated" by Combs' "power and influence and his money."

"He could wipe me out in no time. I was afraid, to be honest," he admitted. "But ever since he's been locked up, we feel protected. We're no longer afraid. I speak for all the victims."

As OK! previously reported, Combs was arrested on September 16 in connection with a federal human trafficking investigation. He was hit with with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking and prosecution-related charges and is expected to remain behind bars until his May 2025 trial.

