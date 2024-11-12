Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuser DeWitt Gilmore Reveals There Were '4 Other Cars Loaded With Guys' as He Details Alleged 1996 Shooting

Gilmore claimed he pulled his car out of the parking lot and thought the minor back-and-forth would be "as far as it was going to go," until shortly after, when Diddy and his bodyguard allegedly drove up beside him and ran him off the road.

"So, now I'm on an island and we get out of the vehicle. Lance [Gilmore’s security] gets out of the vehicle. But that's the moment we realized he was not alone," the author continued. "It was not just Puffy and bodyguard. There were four other cars. They were loaded with guys. The next thing I hear is pop, pop and then Lance says, 'gun, gun.'"