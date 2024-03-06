Ex-Stripper Threatens to Leak Alleged Nude Photos of Prince Harry After Being Left Out of His Bombshell Book: 'He Is a Bloody Idiot'

"These pictures have never been seen by the public. I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them," she said. "I’m a little angry about being whitewashed from his book. I mean … wow. He missed a lot of things from that night."

The former dancer alleged Harry may have a blind spot when it came to their time together due to how much they were drinking. "I am surprised he remembers anyone’s name because he was pretty intoxicated, but he could have talked about the few things that happened between us, he missed that completely,” she claimed.