Ex-Stripper Threatens to Leak Alleged Nude Photos of Prince Harry After Being Left Out of His Bombshell Book: 'He Is a Bloody Idiot'
Prince Harry's past may be coming back to haunt him.
In a shocking new interview, former stripper Carrie Reichert, who goes by the stage name Carrie Royale, threatened to release alleged nude images of the Duke of Sussex, 39, after she claimed the two spent a wild night together in 2012.
"I have some nice pictures of him in the buff," the adult performer, 52, alleged, expressing how upset she was after Harry left her out of his bombshell memoir Spare.
"I never released these pictures before out of respect," she claimed of the photos of their alleged night at the Encore suite at Wynn Las Vegas when the royal was 27 years old. “Now, it doesn’t matter. He is a bloody idiot."
"These pictures have never been seen by the public. I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them," she said. "I’m a little angry about being whitewashed from his book. I mean … wow. He missed a lot of things from that night."
The former dancer alleged Harry may have a blind spot when it came to their time together due to how much they were drinking. "I am surprised he remembers anyone’s name because he was pretty intoxicated, but he could have talked about the few things that happened between us, he missed that completely,” she claimed.
The father-of-two infamously went through a party phase in his younger years. Harry previously opened up about this moment in his life in a 2021 interview with Dax Shephard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast.
"I’m really excited to meet you because, in full disclosure I’m the most ill-informed person on the royal family, at least in my circle," the funny man told the philanthropist. "You’re the only one I ever knew and simply because you were in those awesome nude photos in Vegas. And I literally said to myself, ‘This guy’s a party!’"
"I’m sure, you’re constantly looking for other people to go, sort of balance out your own behavior, right?” Harry, who settled down and married Meghan Markle in 2018, replied. "It’s relatable!"
"Everything that happened to you, the trauma, the pain, the suffering. All of a sudden you find yourself doing a s--- load of drugs and partying hard," Harry noted. "Look how many other people do that, as well. They wouldn’t necessarily have their awareness at the time. I certainly didn’t have the awareness when I was going wild. Like, ‘Why am I actually doing this?’ In the moment, it’s like, ‘Well, why not? I’m in my 20s. This is what I’m supposed to do, isn’t it?'"
The Sun conducted the interview with Reichert.